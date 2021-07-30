Bottled Water Market to Grow at a Moderate CAGR of 9% through 2031

“Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” has projected over 9% CAGR for bottled water sales during 2021-2031. Market value is expected to reach US$ 172 Bn by the end of 2021, and around US$ 450 Bn by 2031. In terms of volume, demand is expected to increase at around 7% CAGR over the forecast period.

The Market Research Survey of Bottled Water highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand and growth. Sales Outlook of Bottled Water as per the Market Research Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. The market survey report also provides latest industry analysis on Bottled Water with key analysis of Bottled Water market drivers, trends, and influencing factors.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Product Spring Bottled Water Purified Bottled Water Mineral Bottled Water Sparkling Bottled Water Artesian Well Bottled Water Tap Bottled Water Distilled Bottled Water

By Sales Channel Wholesale Sale of Bottled Water Bottled Water Sold at Supermarkets Bottled Water Sold at Convenience Stores Bottled Water Sold by Online Retailers



Key questions answered in Bottled Water Market Survey Report:

What is the current scenario and key trends in Bottled Water Market? What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base? What are the key categories within the Bottled Water segments and their future potential? What are the major Bottled Water Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms? What is the Bottled Water Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following key bottled water manufacturers in its report:

Bisleri International Pvt Ltd.

Nestle SA

Voss of Norway ASA

FIJI Water Company LLC

Mountain Valley Water Co.

Societe des Eaux Minerales d’Evian SA.

PepsiCo Inc.

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Bottled Water market.

Identification of Bottled Water Market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain.

Evaluation of current Bottled Water market size, forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Bottled Water Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

Bottled Water Market Survey and Dynamics

Bottled Water Market Size & Demand

Bottled Water Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

Bottled Water Sales, Competition & Companies involved

