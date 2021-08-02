Oleoresin Market Top Companies Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking & Global Demand

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Oleoresin Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Oleoresin Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Oleoresins are the fundamentals of spices that represent a holistic view of flavor and taste attributes. Worldwide rising interest in use of natural colorants for food products and red pepper or paprika is expected to drive the market in the years to come. Oleoresin is highly vulnerable to light and heat that causes oxidation and can result in deterioration of contents in it.

Key Players:

Universal Oleoresins

Ungerer & Company

Akay

Synthite

AVT Natural Products Limited (AVT NPL)

Indo World

Paprika Oleo’s

Paras Perfumers

Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

Ambe Group

Gurjar Phytochem Pvt. Ltd.

Naturite Agro Products Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

Oleoresin market is driven by rise in consumer awareness and health benefits associated. The anti-oxidant and anti-microbial properties enable it as a natural food preservative. Increase in demand for packaged spices in hotel and restaurants boosts the market growth in the forecast period. Rise in population, change in lifestyle, and growth in the number of fatal diseases across the globe is likely to affect the market growth in the forecast period.

Product Outlook:

Paprika

Black pepper

Capsicum

Turmeric

Ginger

Garlic

Onion

Application Outlook:

Food & Beverage

Flavors

Pharmaceuticals

Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

European market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period as the region has considerable market size and rise in consumption of ethnic foods that have resulted in higher consumption in the regional market. Change in lifestyle along with rise in consumption of natural food leads into a positive demand in the market.

North America accounts for a greater market share in the forecast period due to rise in population and high production of oleoresin. Rise in consumer demand and increase in health benefits obtained by use of oleoresin in food is likely to propel the demand in the U.S. market. The key players in the oleoresin industry include Plant Lipids, Akay, Synthite, Indo World, Paprika Oleo’s, Paras Perfumers, Ambe Group, Ungerer & Company, Asian Oleoresin Company, Bioprex Labs, and Cymbio Pharma Pvt Ltd.

