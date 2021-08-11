Primary Cells Market worth $1,613 million by 2025 – Advancing Biomedical Research in 3D Cultures

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The Growth in Primary Cells Market is largely driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing focus on the development of novel cancer therapies, and rising adoption of primary cells over cell lines. Emerging economies such as China and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in cells market.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The Global Primary Cells Market is projected to reach USD 1,613 million by 2025 from USD 970 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Driver: Increasing cancer research

Cancer, which has become the leading cause of death globally, accounted for 9.6 million deaths in 2018. The growth in the prevalence of this disease has resulted in a need to conduct extensive research for diagnosis and treatment; primary cells form an important part of this research. These cells are ideal models for cancer biomarker discovery and drug screening. They are also used to understand the biochemical pathways of cellular interactions. In cancer research, primary cells are often exposed to heavy radiation doses, chemicals, and viruses, which transform these cells into cancer cells through genetic mutations and the introduction of oncogenes. In this way, the molecular-level mechanism and cause of cancer, as well as the altered signaling pathways of cancerous cells, can be studied.

“In 2019, human primary cells segment accounted for the largest share of the primary cells market”

Based on origin, segmented into human and animal primary cells. The human primary cells segment accounted for the largest share in the primary cells market in 2019. The increasing adoption of human primary cells in developing novel cancer therapies and the rising funding for the R&D for cell therapies are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

The primary cells market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the market. The growth in the North American market can be attributed to increasing funding for cancer research, growing life science research sector, expansion of the healthcare sector, and the high adoption of stem cell therapy & cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and chronic diseases.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

The major players operating in primary cells market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Cell Biologics, Inc. (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), HemaCare Corporation (US), ZenBio, Inc. (US), STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Corning Incorporated (US), AllCells (US), American Type Culture Collection (US), Axol Bioscience Ltd. (UK), iXCells Biotechnologies (US), Neuromics (US), StemExpress (US), BioIVT (US), ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The company maintains its leading position in the market due to its well-established product portfolio. The company adopted partnerships and expansions as key strategies to strengthen its position as well as expand its product portfolio. Thermo Fisher Scientific will be investing more than USD 475 million in new capabilities at its St. Louis site (Missouri, US) to expand its biologics development & manufacturing, cell & gene therapy, and drug product development capacity. Such developments have helped the company enhance its visibility in the primary cells market.

