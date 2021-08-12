Don’t Fall Asleep, The Sand Man Is Coming, In New G.W. Mullins Fantasy YA Novel “Dream Walker – Enter The Sandman”

New York City, USA, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — Light Of The Moon Publishing announces a new Young Adult Novel release from G.W. Mullins “Dream Walker – Enter The Sandman.

Mullins brings back the imagination that created the “From The Dead Of Night” series, while constructing a new parallel universe full of unexpected story lines and fantasy filled scenery. In this latest book, he delivers a roller-coaster ride through a dream land of nightmares and a battle to escape an ever-changing dark world. “Dream Walker Book One – Enter The Sandman” is available from retailers worldwide in eBook, Hardback (ISBN 978-1-7377100-0-4) and Paperback (ISBN 978-1-7377100-1-1).

They say a dream is a wish, but what they forgot to mention, nightmares are dreams too. As the city darkens and humans descend into sleep, a powerful being enters the Earth Realm. This mysterious creature, known as the Sandman, takes control of our dreams and battles for control of souls.

After a boy named Zach is taken into the other realm, he awakens to a new world filled with nightmares. He is joined by two others, Daniel and Jen, as they battle to escape the Dream World, and find their way back to reality. Beware the Sandman is coming.

“Enter The Sandman” is the first of three books from Author G.W. Mullins’ “Dream Walker” book series. This new series, shares a couple of familiar faces from the Best-Selling “From The Dead Of Night” books, featuring the Best-Selling titles “Daniel Is Waiting” and “Daniel Returns.”

​For further information, on the writing visit G.W. Mullins’ web site at http://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books. Books from G.W. Mullins are available from retailers worldwide such as Amazon.com, iBooks, Kobo, Indiebound, Google Play Book Store, Books-A-Million, Barnes and Noble, Nook, Powell’s City Of Books and many others.

G.W. Mullins is a Native American of Cherokee decent. He has been a published author for ten years. His work has been focused mainly on Native American Folklore and paranormal fiction stories. His latest works, include “Rise Of The Now Queen Book One The Polar Bear King”, “Messages From The Other Side Stories of the Dead, Their Communication, and Unfinished Business”, and “Vengeance” a murder mystery thriller.