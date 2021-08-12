Stationery Pens Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Stationery Pens market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Stationery Pens

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Stationery Pens. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Stationery Pens Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Stationery Pens, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Stationery Pens Market.

Considering the wide scope of the global stationery market and to offer in-depth insights, Fact.MR’s report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast. The stationery market has been categorized on the basis of product type, sales channel, pricing range, and region. This segmentation analysis is comprehensive, coupled with a detailed country-wise forecast provided on all parameters.

The report’s last section comprises of the global stationery market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across value chain, and their presence in the global stationery market.

Market Taxonomy Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Pens

Mechanicals Pencils

Lead Pencils

Marking

Coloring

Corrections

Art Goods

Carbon paper and Inked Ribbon Sales Channel Exporters

Wholesalers

Other Industries Price Range Economy Range

Mid-Range

Premium Range (Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Scope Growing need for simplification of the assigned task and improving performance has led to surge in demand for stationery products. However, growing advancement of technology has substituted the traditional techniques of documentation and storing information. Preference of adopting smart devices for storing data is expected to inhibit growth of the global market significantly. This report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global stationery market for the forecast period 2017-2026, and offers key insights about future market direction. The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global stationery market for the forecast period 2017-2026 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Stationery manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global consumer goods sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to stationery. Summary The report commences with a brief information of the global stationery market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global stationery market. Overview The next section offers an overview of the global stationery market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – stationery. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period. The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients. In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global stationery market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of stationery. With continuous evolution of the consumer goods sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for stationery manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section. Factors Fuelling Global Market Growth Growth of the global stationery market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. With the growing need for smart accessories among the industrial professionals, sales of stationery products will continue to increase in the global market. Manufacturers are significantly investing in designing smart stationery for companies according to the particular specifications and demands of the company. Growing advancements in technology has negatively impacted demand for the traditional stationery products. With the launch of various gadgets equipped with smart pens that enables the end users to make notes, demand for the traditional stationery products is projected to hit rock bottom. Demand for the smart gadgets is projected to increase as the end users can conveniently synchronize their information and save it in their smart devices. Moreover, the smart devices further allow the end users to retrieve related information when required by the end user. Customization and personalization of the stationery products will continue to remain in trend in developing regions such as North America. Personalization and customization is further projected to witness significant demand for innovation in range of stationery products. However, the stationery market in Europe is projected to witness positive growth attributed to increasing corporate expansion and setting up of new companies. Moreover, companies based in Europe are increasingly investing on customizing and personalizing of their business stationery products such as memos and business cards. Bound to these factors, the global market of stationery is projected to witness slight increase in growth. With the growing trend of changing lifestyle in the middle class population, e-commerce and industrialization, demand for stationery products including smart stationery products, office stationery and luxury writing instruments is projected to rev up globally. Manufacturers are mainly capitalizing on growing demand for stationery products in APEJ. Surge in the number of educational institutions is likely to rev up demand for the stationery products globally. Expansion of the e-commerce platform is further projected to fuel the sales of range of stationery products in the global market. These factors are projected to contribute towards the global market growth of stationery during the forecast period. Sales for Pen Products to Remain High Growing demand for writing tools with high-quality ink will continue to rev up sales of pens globally. In terms of revenue, the pens segment is projected to represent a robust growth, representing around US$ 24,000 Mn by 2026-end. In contrary, the art goods product type segment and the coloring product type segment is projected to reflect a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. During the forecast period, the exporters sales channel segment is projected to reflect a robust CAGR. However, the wholesalers sales channel segment is projected to represent the highest growth in terms of revenue, accounting for more than US$ 3,000 Mn by 2017-end. Based on pricing range, the mid-range segment is projected to represent a robust growth in terms of revenue. By 2026-end, the mid-range price range segment is projected to represent the fastest growth, recording more than US$ 4,000 Mn. Market Players Major players in the global market of stationery are Shachihata Inc., KOKUYO Co,Ltd, PILOT CORPORATION, Pentel, Zebra Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation, Jason’s Deli Inc., M&G Holding Group Co., Ltd, Beifa Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Comix Group Co., Ltd., Guangbo Group Stock Co., Ltd., Wenzhou Aihao Pen Trade Co. Ltd., ITC Limited, Qingdao Changlong Stationery Co., Ltd., GM Pens International Pvt Ltd, Navneet Education Limited, Lion Pencil Co., Ltd. and BIC Cello.

