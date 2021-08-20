Increasing Penetration Of Baby Gates In Day Care Centers Is Expected To Result In Outstanding Market Growth

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Survey of Baby Gates Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve & outlook of Baby Gates market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders.

Global Baby Gates Market: Overview

Baby gates are safety devices installed in houses with children below 6 years of age. Baby Gates are essential baby safety products used by caregivers and parents. Baby gates are used to block the doorway, top of stairs, bottom of the stairs and outdoor spaces.

Baby gates are generally customized depending upon the age of the child and the location in which the product needs to be installed. The growing demand for secure and safer home environment has increased the demand for baby gates.The growth of baby safety gears due to increased spending on children products, growing childbirth and rising consumer awareness towards the necessity of child safety products has boosted the growth of baby gates’ market.

Key Highlights from the Baby Gates Report :

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the Baby Gates market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast of Baby Gates market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and Market trends of Baby Gates

competitive analysis of Baby Gates Market

Strategies adopted by the Baby Gates market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on market size of Baby Gates

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Global Baby Gates Market: Market Dynamics

Manufacturers are offering a varied range of baby gates owing to the increasing demand for personalized baby safety products. Increasing penetration of baby gates in nurseries and day care centers is expected to result in outstanding market growth throughout the forecast period.

Additionally, baby gates manufacturers provide products in different material, colors along with safe and secure construction, latches and hardware according to the place of use such as top of stairs, bottom of the stairs, etc.

Such developments and innovations are expected to boost the growth of the overall baby gates market over the forecast period. Also, growth in the consumer base due to increasing number of certified players of baby safety product (baby gates) in developed countries has increased the sales of baby gates.

Increasing expenditure by parents on baby safety products, growing government campaigns and children safety regulation on baby safety products has increased the adoption of the baby gates, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Moreover, the baby gates industry is investing highly in research and development activities to improve the product to meet the required standards needed to increase their sales.

Global Baby Gates Market: Segmentation

The global baby gates market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Hardware-Mounted Baby Gates

Pressure-Mounted Baby Gates

Freestanding Baby Gates

Among the product types, hardware mounted gates are preferred. Gates with metal hardware provide better safety solutions as they are affixed to your wall. For stairs and other uneven surface areas, hardware-mounted gates are best as they’re much less likely to topple down.

Hardware mounted gates tend to be more expensive, high on maintenance and are not portable in comparison with other baby gates. Pressure-mounted baby gates are generally used for level surface or in open space by adjusting in size to accommodate door frames and hallways of different dimensions.

The global baby gates market can be segmented on the basis of material type as:

Wood Baby Gates

Plastic Baby Gates

Metal Baby Gates

Fabric Baby Gates

The global baby gates market can be segmented on the basis of the price range as:

Low

Medium

High

The global baby gates market can be segmented on the basis of width as:

Less than 24 Inch

24 Inch to 36 Inch

36 inch to 48 Inch

48 Inch to 60 Inch

60 Inch & Above

The global baby gates market can be segmented on the basis sales channel as:

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Other Sales Channel

Competitive Analysis of Baby Gates Market :

Some of the key players operating in the Baby Gates market are:

Cardinal Gates

Summer Infant Products

Dorel Juvenile Group (Safety 1st)

Tee-Zed Products (Dream Baby)

Evenflo

GMI

North States Industries

KidCo

Lascal/Regal Lager

Regalo International

TOMY International

Munchkin, Inc

Other Key Players

Global Baby Gates Market: Regional Overview

The global Baby Gates market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Europe is expected to be the dominant region in the global baby gates market as campaigns by European government for child safety and increasing birth rate will drive the baby gates market.

North America is expected to witness high growth due to growing busy lifestyle and working women population. The need for useful and convenient options to protect and enhance children’s safety in the houses have encouraged baby gates manufacturers to come up with products that suit the needs of present day parents

The emerging markets of Latin America are expected to witness a rise in demand for baby gates owing to an increase in child safety awareness among millennial parents.

APEJ region is expected to register high growth CAGR in the global baby gates market during the next decade as the region is going through a period of growth.Increasing urbanization and spending on children safety products in emerging economies of APEJ are expected to boost baby gates market.

