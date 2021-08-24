Michael Han New Lead Single ‘FAKE’ Released

NYC, USA, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Hi, This is MLabel, I think this article would fit great on Express Press, Hope you get a chance to check them out.

About ‘FAKE’

‘FAKE’ is a track produced by Jone Haru and written by Michael Han. This song also features Tanya L, she is the vocalist and YouTube cover artist.

They work on a track around July and Michael Han works on the outline of the song and work with Jone Haru and then he invited Tanya L to be on a track with him and they work together on a song.

The Prod. Lost Orbit also participates in mixing the track making it even more perfect than ever. Michael Han also said that it’s very fun to work on a song.

More About ‘DREAM’

‘FAKE’ is a song that is different from the previous release of Michael Han-Dream- the song has pop and cheerful elements in it as well as hip hop style with some exciting drop.

The song is about the hate, criticism, and judgment that the public figure received, the song contains a strong message about how people should ignore the hate and keep up the positive energy.

He also shares the fact that he was afraid to release this song because of its very unique style compared to the previous releases, but it seems like everything turns out to be great and it even broke the record of his previous single to reach 1000 Views on YouTube in the first 24h.

LISTEN HERE!

“FAKE FT.TANYA L” is available on all music stores! Check it out!

LINK- https://mlabel.streamlink.to/leadsinglefake

About ‘Michael Han’

He was born on the 10th of October, 2003. He was into music since when he was very little and soon as he gets older he tries to chase his dreams and become a YouTuber, his channel has over 71,000 subscribers and over 16 Million Views. He topped on N1M Chart with 3 singles straight and received a BEST NEW ARTIST 2020 at N1M end year music awards.

He is not just an artist but also a composer, most of his songs were written by himself.

‘FAKE’ MUSIC VIDEO

FAKE Official Music Video is now available on YouTube and VEVO, and the video is directed and animated by MANUEL RECAÑO and it was so much fun to work on this animation and MANUEL RECAÑO put a lot of his effort on this video which turns out very impressive.

WATCH THE ‘FAKE’ MUSIC VIDEO HERE!

LINK– https://vevo.streamlink.to/fakemusicvideo

About ‘THE RETURN PROJECT’

A few months ago MLabel Entertainment drop a teaser written ‘THE RETURN’ “Coming Soon” which makes the public curious about what this whole thing is about. Later on, it turns out that it was a project is made by MLabel to emphasize the promotions of the latest release of Michael Han latest lead single ‘FAKE’. We get to know that THE RETURN is the idea of him and he said he wanted to show not just music but art. entertainment and other more experiences.

THE RETURN PROJECT contains four sub-project so far including THE RETURN Catalog Book, THE RETURN GALLERY, FAKE SINGLE RELEASE, and THE RETURN SHOW (which is not released in detail about what it is gonna be about).

The Return Catalog is a good experience to go behind the scene of his story and the process of DREAM.

The Return Gallery is a 3D Virtual Gallery which is free and good experience to look at the artwork of his discography and some exclusive digital art of DREAM.

Visit to THE RETURN website to know more about it!

LINK- https://mlabel.eventlink.to/thereturnproject

‘FURTHERMORE ABOUT FUTURE PLAN’

Shortly THE RETURN SHOW is expected to be announced in detail and MLabel also confirmed that FAKE is just a lead single and there’s a high chance that there might be an EP coming out soon. Stay tune of @mlabelofficial Instagrams and other socials for a more exciting announcement.

REVIEWS

‘I can see him being huge in the future!” ONE OF THE MUSIC BLOG

“Wow! I’hv no words to express how good it is, this is so exciting” Black Ei**

‘I can see why he had over thousands of subscribers just by looking at his creations.’ ONE OF THE MUSIC BLOG

Please Contact

Michaelhan1010@gmail.com

YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv56GvLicHFypIc9mR-cWNw

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/michaelhan_the_starz/