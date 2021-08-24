Australia Based Graphic Designer John Teoh Sees Definite Trends in 2021

Melbourne, Australia, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — According to Australia based graphic designer John Teoh, “Marketing in the second decade of the 21st century is an all-new ball game. Branding is all about coming up with a marketing strategy that speaks to the customers. This puts pressure on designers to come up with designs that resonate on a social level, emphasizing the needs of the customers by choosing the right kind of aesthetics.”

Among the trends that dominate are the ability to visualize data easily. Data being the driving force behind digitization, brands are increasingly looking at growing their customer base by leveraging the power of data. Creative design agencies are, therefore, leaving no stone unturned to simplify the process of data consumption on the part of the customers by deploying easy data visualization.

Says, Teoh, “They use myriad types of data in a manner that is both visually arresting and to the point. This has led to a burgeoning demand for graphic designers who combine the ability to tell a story with the capability of carrying out deep technical analysis.”

The other noticeable trend on the part of data designers is to use a subtle color palette. Choosing the right kind of color scheme is vitally important for a brand. These days there’s a pronounced preference for subtle colors in order to connect better with one’s prospects or customers. It is for the creative designers to be able to effectively use these color tones to impart a natural as well as organic image to the brand in question.

Using geometric shapes is the other great graphic designing trend. Such shapes manage to impart a touch of modernity to the design and help catch the eye of the target audience quite effectively. Geometric designs can leverage a diverse range of color schemes to create an arresting impact on the prospects. More and more one is seeing designers using clean lines and shapes to create a variety of futuristic designs.

Lastly icons and flat designs are quite in the vogue in today’s times. You will find a very large number of creative designers using flat icons as well as illustrations all the time. These flat designs, sometimes known referred to as 2D dimensional designs are able to communicate the message in a non fussy and minimalistic way that appeals to one’s target audience.

