PAYAKT – Shopping & Services On Click is More than an E-commerce Website

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — PAYAKT provides online service for purchase of more than 3000 products which includes Apparels, Kitchen’s Items, House hold items, Software, etc. Everything will be delivered at the door steps covering almost every pin codes available in India & soon going to be launched for world-wide service including many new features.

The site brings the thrilling Payakt shopping experience online curating an ever-changing fresh mix of merchandise from the brands shoppers crave all at amazing price. Our customers will experience True Indian Shopping at very affordable price & convenient delivery. PAYAKT demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovation in the e-commerce platform by embracing quality products.

PAYAKT wanted to make sure you get the best for yourself and your loved ones. With fast delivery , exceptional customer service, easy returns and a “very much rewarding” rewards program, you can go ahead and take advantage of PAYAKT online store now. Shoppers will also discover the curated shops facility featuring the latest trends and must have making it easy to discover crave worthy merchandise. PAYAKT also empowers merchants with flexible delivery and payment options, tracking of orders and direct contact with the buyers.

“We hope you will enjoy our products, services and doing business with us, as much as we enjoy offering them to you. PAYAKT is more than an e-commerce website whose motto is – BUSINESS WITH CHARITY,” says founder Satish Kumar Tripathy.

Keeping our motto firm in mind we will also be helping orphanage, physically disabled as well as old age home with 5% financial assistance from the net profit earned through this web portal providing them financial assistance for education, medical, daily meals, clothing. We will also comply with all eco- friendly packaging and help in saving mother nature.

PAYAKT promises you to give utmost service without compromising the quality. Please visit our website www.payakt.com to enjoy shopping & services with us. To download PAYAKT APP you can visit Google Playstore. House-wife, students or anyone who wants to do income working from home can JOIN the store affiliate program.

For more information, please visit https://payakt.com/

