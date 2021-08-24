Sales of is Herbicide Tolerant GMO Corn Poised to Expand at a Value CAGR of 9.2% over the Forecast Period, 2017-2026

According to Fact.MR’s forecast study, the demand for GMO corn will continue to gain traction in the near future. Over the forecast period, 2017-2026, the Sales of GMO corn are expected to expand at an 8.3% CAGR in terms of volume. By the end of 2026, the Revenue Share of the GMO corn is assessed to touch a valuation of US$ 264 Bn. Over the recent past, cultivation of corn through GMO techniques has gained considerable grounds across the globe.

Demand for genetically engineered maize continues to grow actively on the back of health benefits such as resistance against diseases and decimation of disease-carrying genes.

Using genetic modification techniques and bioengineering procedures to cultivate crops is being commonly exercised across the global food and beverage industry. With global farming conditions getting worse, cultivation of crops such as maize (corn) is being heavily marred by irregular presence of key micronutrients such as dietary fibers. Natural cultivation of corn, which is one of the richest source of energy (carbs) and has high presence of dietary fibers, is becoming less profitable as majority of farm produce remains under the low quality margin. This has instrumented the cultivation of corn crop as a genetically modified organism (GMO).

Farmers in several parts of the world are resorting to GMO cultivation methods to bring in more profits from corn produce. In addition, the production of GMO corn is being favored for being consistently high in quality. These innovative bioengineering methods make GMO corn resistant against pesticides, herbicides and crop diseases.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global GMO Corn Market

Key findings from the report have been summarized below to provide a holistic outlook and extend the long-term understanding of market players on the expansion of global GMO corn market.

Through 2026, GMO corn exhibiting insect tolerant traits will be sold at a high volume CAGR of 9%. Meanwhile, demand for GMO corn with stacked traits of herbicide tolerance and insect tolerance will remain high throughout the forecast period. GMO corn with stacked traits will account for nearly 58% of overall global market volumes over the forecast period.

Direct sales of GMO corn are likely to translate highest revenues during the forecast period. In 2017, more than 380 million units of GMO corn have been consumed across the globe. The report also projects that modern trade sales of GMO corn will register fastest volume CAGR over the forecast period.

By the end of forecast period, food applications of GMO corn are expected to reflect a global market volume share of nearly 40%. Feed and residual applications of GMO corn are also expected to gain traction in the foreseeable future.

In 2018 and beyond, North America will represent the largest market for GMO corn. US consumer lifestyles continue to promote the consumption of GMO crops. In addition, several key players in the global GMO corn market are based in the US. By 2026-end, the North America GMO corn market is likely to touch a valuation of US$ 112 Bn.

