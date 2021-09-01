Nye & Company’s Online Chic and Antique Estate Treasures Auction, September 8-9, is Packed with Fine and Decorative Arts

Bloomfield, NJ, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Nye & Company Auctioneers’ two-day, online Chic and Antique Estate Treasures auction features property from the Bishop-Peabody-Metcalf family, the NAMITS collection, the estate of Peter Benchley (the author of JAWS, Princeton, N.J.), and several private collections. It is slated for Wednesday and Thursday, September 8th and 9th, at 10 am Eastern both days. Up for bid are thousands of lots of fine and decorative arts.

Real time Internet bidding and absentee bidding will be provided by the popular platforms LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com, as well as the Nye & Company website: www.nyeandcompany.com. Telephone bidding will also be available on a limited basis.

“This is going to be a special sale,” said Andrew Holter, Director of Business Development at Nye & Company Auctioneers, adding, “It is sure to delight collectors, dealers and institutions alike and features an exceptionally curated selection of property from private collections, with an emphasis on American and European furniture, books, folk art, textiles, Chinese and Japanese works of art, silver and jewelry. For those who prefer contemporary and modern to the traditional, there is also a nice selection of chic furniture, lighting and carpets.”

Headlining the auction are works from a private collection based in New England. The collection features a delightful group of early American furniture, folk art and Northeastern Indian baskets. Of particular note is a richly figured maple Queen Anne high chest. The face of the chest is so vigorously figured, the eyes can’t help but dance with delight.

The collection also has two early mirrors that are rare survivors and gems. The first is an early 18th century diminutive looking glass that is in untouched condition and a real survivor of the late William and Mary/early Queen Anne period. Equally exciting is a William and Mary japanned courting mirror. Only traces and shadows of the japanning remain, but this mirror is potentially a rare example of Boston japanning and a true survivor.

The collectors also amassed a superb collection of colored and potato-stamped Northeastern Indian woven splint baskets. The colors, shapes, sizes and condition are truly striking and exciting to see. For those that appreciate folk art and collect textiles, the collection also includes a rather large selection of quilts from the 18th through the early 20th century. Highlights include a terrific “Whig rose” example, as well as “log cabin” and “flying geese” patterned quilts.

Continuing along the theme of folk art, the NAMITS collection features a superb gilt and paint-decorated zinc and iron optician’s trade sign. Purchased from the highly respected dealer, Alan Katz, this piece can’t help but garner collectors’ attention with its superbly painted eyes. Also included in the sale are some exceptional painted cast-iron banks acquired from noted dealers, Gemini Antiques. The Clown and Globe bank is a personal favorite and conjures up fond childhood memories of the circus and the joys that the clowns brought to the audience.

The collection also contains a broad and diverse selection of inlaid tea caddies, boxes and miniature chests of drawers from both sides of the Atlantic. The collector’s tastes also dipped into the contemporary and modern design aesthetic and include a terrific pair of hemp rope and wood Christian Astuguevielle designed chairs. These tall-backed chairs are reminiscent of weeping willow trees that can be seen in early folk art needlework and paintings and are a nice complement to the folk art in the auction.

Another collection with a strong hold in the traditional decorative arts is being offered by descendants of the early New England Bishop-Peabody-Metcalf families. Steeped with a rich New England history and tales of global travel, this family amassed a superb collection. Of note is a collection of Asian arts that includes carved jade, Japanese baskets and carved boxes that were part of the Heber R. Bishop collection. Bishop assembled one of the finest collections of carved jade in the world. A large portion of his collection was bequeathed to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in 1902 and is recognized as a hallmark collection. Of particular note is a cast bronze vase that possibly dates from the 16th century.

Dovetailing nicely with this group is a selection of Asian arts that were collected by Charles Shultz, the celebrated collector from Montclair, NJ. This serendipitous connection with the aforementioned family was buoyed by fact that Shultz purchased several items that were part of the Heber R. Bishop auction held in 1906 at the American Art Galleries in New York City. Two spectacularly weaved Japanese bamboo baskets by the celebrated basket weaver, Tanabe Chikuunsai I (1877-1937), are woven so tightly and with such precision, one can’t help but marvel at the craftsmanship. Also acquired at the Bishop auction was a great pair of Samurai warrior chainmail sleeves.

Further strengthening the connection with the Far East is an exceptional Chinese Queen Anne carved hardwood armchair. This delicately carved chair was made in the George II manner and is a magnificent example of Chinese artisans imitating the English Georgian style at the height of the Queen Anne period. Representing the Chippendale period, Nye & Company will be offering a boldly sculpted block-front chest of drawers from Boston, circa 1770. This exceptional chest stands proudly and is wonderfully proportioned and balanced. The large original brass back plates would have reflected the dancing and shimmering light of 18th century candles.

The sale also features a large selection of printed books dating back as early as the 16th century. Included is a selection of early American printings and Revolutionary war period books and period travel books with pull-out maps. There is also an exceptional early topographical map exhibiting the plan of Fort Washington (now Fort Knyphausen), surveyed by Claude Joseph Sautheir, published by permission of Right Honorable, the Commissioners of Trade of Plantations by William Faden, 1777, “A Plan of Attack of Fort Washington, now Fort Knyphausen, and of the American Lines on New York Island by the King’s Troops on the 16th of November 1776.” For those who like American and English literature, there are several large sets, including works by Washington Irving, Rudyard Kipling, Herman Melville and Charles Dickens.

Fine art is also well represented in this auction. There are several works that were exhibited at the famed Salmagundi Club in New York City. Many works descended in the Clinedinst family who count the highly acclaimed artist, Benjamin West, as one of their descendants.

If traditional furniture is not your preference, fear not. There is a wonderful selection of contemporary furniture, including a pair of Weiman kidney-shaped sofas, terrific dining tables and chairs. The sale is also brightened by a large selection of chandeliers and lighting by designers such as Sean Lavin, Thomas O’Brien and Chapman & Myers.

Speaking of bright objects, the sale includes one of Nye & Company’s largest offerings of silver and jewelry for the year. Of particular note is an incredibly large and sophisticated early Tiffany & Company sterling silver punch bowl with Bacchante handles. This piece is a pure showstopper and hails from an old Virginia family. Equally impressive is a sterling silver presentation repousse footed bowl, Bigelow-Kennard & Co., Boston. Bold and impressive, this footed bowl would have been the envy of all dining guests seated at the table.

Highlights from the estate jewelry and watches category include pieces by Van Cleef & Arpels, Tiffany & Company and Spiral Brequet Remontion, plus unmarked turn-of-the century engagement rings comprising old-mine diamonds from private collections.

People can bid in absentia and online. An online preview is being held from August 25th thru September 8th-9th. Anyone looking for additional images, condition reports or info about an object is invited to visit the Nye & Company website or email to info@nyeandcompany.com.

For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Estate Treasures online only auction on Wednesday and Thursday, September 8th and 9th, visit www.nyeandcompany.com.