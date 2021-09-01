https://www.buckleup.com/press-releases/buckle-appoints-cheryl-sinclair-to-newly-created-position-of-chief-people-officer

JERSEY CITY, N.J., 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ —Buckle, an inclusive, tech-enabled financial services company, appointed Cheryl Sinclair to the company’s newly created position of Chief People Officer. Cheryl spent nearly 20 years in various human resources roles at Farmers Insurance, most recently as Assistant Vice President, Human Resources. Cheryl is responsible for developing Buckle’s human resources strategy, including talent and performance management as Buckle’s growing team continues to support the new emerging middle class and providers to the gig economy.

“Cheryl has extensive leadership expertise driving HR programs to support the strategic objectives of multi-billion-dollar organizations, while leading diverse teams through complex transformation and growth,” said Kristi Matus, CFO and COO of Buckle. “Building the right talent while shaping a thriving culture is critical to Buckle’s mission and purpose. We are confident Cheryl will ensure diversity, equity, and inclusion at Buckle as she implements HR systems and initiatives to support our growing team in ways that will advance the gig economy.”

While at Farmers Insurance, Cheryl designed a business-based HR model still in place today, leading a team of 50+ regional HR partners across multiple states and lines of business for over 20,000 employees. Most recently, she was Head of Talent Management for Holland America Group, serving Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and P & O Australia. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Texas Tech University.

“I’m thrilled to join Buckle at a time when the company is positioning itself for growth and bringing in top industry talent to complement an already strong group of founding members,” said Cheryl Sinclair. “Buckle’s core values are firmly rooted in helping people, and I look forward to doing my part to enhance our employee experience and creating an environment where everyone thrives.”

In addition to Kristi Matus, Cheryl joins Buckle’s stellar executive team that includes Marty Young, co-founder and CEO; Dustin Walsey, co-founder and President; Sharon Fernandez, Head of Insurance; William Breslin, President, Buckle TPA; Adam Landau, CIO; and James Camerino , Head of Strategic Partnerships.

About Buckle

Buckle is the inclusive, digital financial services company serving the emerging middle class and providers to the gig economy. Using a portfolio of technologies and data sources, Buckle provides insurance and credit products to those who earn less than the average American wage and are subsequently penalized for having poor or no credit. Connect with Buckle on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.buckleup.com.

