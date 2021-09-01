BTI’s Jarrod Rohlfing Receives Certification from HazMat University

Hanover, MA, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI), a Mayflower Van Lines agent specializing in commercial, lab, medical, and science moves, announced that Jarrod Rohlfing, BTI’s vice president of operations, received certification from HazMat University. Rohlfing successfully completed Ground Online course from HazMat University’s Bureau of Dangerous Goods.

“Lab moves are a tricky business. Training is critical to staying on top of the variety of lab moves BTI undertakes. We congratulate Jarrod for completing this certification and increasing BTI’s expertise in this area,” said George Rohlfing, owner of the family-owned and operated Brookline Transportation, Inc (BTI).

Hazmat University (www. hazmatuniversity.com) is online hazardous materials training developed and offered by the Bureau of Dangerous Goods to provide its quality hazmat training courses worldwide via the Internet. HazMat University’s courses are designed to comply with international regulations for shipping dangerous goods by aircraft and vessels and for shipping hazardous materials by surface transportation for the U.S. Department of Transportation Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations within the United States.

“There’s so much more to a lab relocation than moving things Point A to Point B. What I learned in this course certainly reaffirmed that,” said Jarrod Rohlfing. “BTI has done everything from cross-country moves to moving labs and lab equipment from one part of a building to another. The training I received from the HazMat University program will be most beneficial in any lab move BTI conducts.”

BTI offers a wide range of relocations services for its government, medical, scientific and commercial customers. For complete information on BTI’s relocation services, please visit https://www.usamover.com/ or call 800-766-7724. As an International Office Move Institute (IOMI)-certified office mover, we train our teams on the best practices for relocating equipment and office moves as well For more information on the IOMI, visit https://officemoves.com/.

About Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI):

Since its founding in 1943, BTI has coordinated and executed thousands of commercial and residential moves throughout the greater Boston area to Cape Cod. A Mayflower authorized agent, BTI has the capability to conduct local, international and cross country relocations.

BTI’s services include: Professional Packing; Special Crating; Storage, Loading & Unloading Services, Workplace services, and Decommissioning Services. For more information on Brookline Transportation services, visit https://www.usamover.com or call 800-766-7724.