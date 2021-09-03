Berry Group (US) and Amcor (Australia) are the Market Leader in Plastic Caps and Closures Market

The global plastic caps and closures market size is projected to grow from USD 44.3 billion in 2020 to USD 57.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2020 and 2025. The major driving factors of the market include an increase in demand for bottled water, need for convenience, concerns about product safety & security, product differentiation & branding, and decreasing package sizes.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market for plastic caps & closures during the forecast period. The increase in consumption of CSDs and packaged food, high disposable income levels, and growth in demand for convenience food are supporting the market in North America. Improvements in the economic situation and rise in demand for innovative packaging also contribute to the growth of the plastic caps & closures market. The growth in this region, especially in the US, has been exponential over the last five years. Plastic closures have been replacing every possible type of closures in North America.

The key players in the plastic caps and closures market are Berry Group (US), Crown Holding (US), AptarGroup (US), Amcor (Australia), Coral Products (UK), BERICAP (Germany), Silgan Holdings (US), O.Berk Company, LLC (US), Guala Closures (Italy), United Caps (Luxembourg), Caps & Closures Pty Ltd. (Australia), Caprite Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), Pano Cap (Canada) Limited (Canada), Plastic Closures Ltd. (UK), Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd. (India), Phoenix Closures (US), Alupac India (India), Hicap Closures (China), MJS Packaging (US), J.L. Clark (US), TriMas (US), and Comar, LLC (US). These players have adopted various strategies, such as merger & acquisition, investment & expansion, new product launch/development, and partnership, contracts & agreements, a joint venture between 2015 and 2020, to enhance their market shares and expand their global presence.

Berry Global held the leading position in the global plastic caps & closures market. The company has maintained its leadership position through its strong distribution network across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and other developing countries. It continues to expand its capacity by adopting inorganic strategies, such as acquisitions across the world. Berry Global is focusing on expanding manufacturing facilities in developing markets to increase production capacities to meet the demand for caps & closures.

In July 2019, Berry Global Group acquired RPC Group for approximately USD 6.5 billion. This acquisition helped create a leading global supplier of value-added protective solutions and one of the world’s largest plastic packaging companies. In addition, the company has broadened its global footprint consisting of over 290 locations worldwide, including in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

Amcor is the second-largest player in the plastic caps & closures market. The company has its presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and in emerging markets. It is one of the leading companies engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of both plastic and aluminum caps & closures. The company focuses on increasing its profitability by strengthening customer relations and expanding its presence by adopting both inorganic and organic strategies, such as agreements and contracts in emerging markets while optimizing operational performance.

In June 2019, Amcor acquired Bemis Company Inc. The combined company will now operate as Amcor Plc (Amcor). The acquisition of Bemis has brought additional scale, capabilities, and footprint that has strengthened Amcor’s industry-leading value proposition and generate significant value for shareholders.

