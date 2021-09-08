Optimiser Introduces Outlook Suite to Manage Data Seamlessly

London, United-Kingdom, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — In a bid to help organisations to manage data seamlessly, Optimiser, a leading business intelligence platform has introduced “Outlook Suite”. By integrating Outlook with the Optimiser platform, organisations can manage calendars, assign tasks, manage contacts and much more from a single place. Optimiser is a comprehensive cloud-based platform equipped with every feature to bolster business growth. A fully customisable solution, companies of any size can use this business management software to elevate revenue and deliver quality results.

Keeping in mind the small and medium business owners, the pricing of the software is extremely affordable. Unlike most CRM platforms, Optimiser is easy to learn and use. The company believes in creating solutions that are not complex.

Optimiser Outlook Integration allows the customer to manage their data seamlessly without having to hunt through their database. The integration is easy to install as well as implement. Business data will be stored within one platform without having to transfer it. The automation ensures that there are no errors in updating the database. Seamlessly integrating both applications, this Suite is extremely reliable and robust.

Commenting on the same, Varun Kapoor, Founder of Optimiser, said, “I believe that every business should have the opportunity to grow. They aren’t just competitors. They are our collaborators.”

“Optimiser plans are extremely affordable and are available to businesses of all sizes.To make it hassle free we offer one subscription cost for all the features, with 30 days free trial.”, he further added. The step-by-step guidance is to ensure that businesses can benefit from the platform’s full potential and manage operations cohesively.

What Does this Suite do?

Boasting a number of features, the notable ones in Optimiser’s Outlook Suite include:

Integration of Optimiser accounts with Outlook for easy data transfer. This not only saves time but boosts productivity within the organisation

Track all the important emails and link them to relevant contacts within the Optimiser platform

Oversee the pipeline and assign tasks to team members

The automated workflow cuts down the need to accomplish any manual task

Manage teams and projects remotely and never miss a deadline

The power of one platform ensures that employees do not have to switch between applications. Any data transfer errors are eliminated with intuitive automation

Extract signatures from email text as well as create CRM contacts/ leads when required

Never miss an important conversation and keep up with the customers to maintain a good relationship

Score important KPIs effectively and efficiently

Streamline business process with aligned software and enjoy the numerous benefits offered by Optimiser Outlook Suite.

How to Set up an Optimiser Outlook Suite?

Step 1: Download the Optimiser extension for Outlook integration from the Microsoft marketplace.

Step 2: Log in with provided Optimiser credentials.

Step 3: Add and manage Pipeline, contacts, calendar, and tasks.

Step 4: Intuitive automation will smoothen the workflow process between applications, handling data seamlessly and eliminating the risk of errors.

About Optimiser

Founded in 2020 by Varun Kapoor, Optimiser allows organisations of all sizes to make intelligent business decisions. With all the data stored in one place, organisations can easily manage the sales pipeline, marketing automation, lead management, CRM, and even customer data platform. Part of Glotelligence, a rapidly growing tech company supported by strong investors and founders, Optimiser’s UK and India-based teams work relentlessly to ensure that every technological innovation is available to all businesses at an affordable price.