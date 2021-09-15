$REALM Launches on Polkastarter

SPAIN, Spain, 2021-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — Realm will launch its native token $REALM on Polkastarter on September 14, 2021 at 1pm UTC. The highly anticipated IDO has come after months of attention for Realm, who broke records with their Launchpool AME and Polkastarter whitelist.

Realm

Realm is a play-to-earn NFT Metaverse that allows artists, designers, and developers to build their own personal metaverses, curate NFT exhibitions and events, and trade NFTs. The platform is working on changing how NFTs are experienced, thereby empowering digital artists using the medium to create new work.

In May, Realm raised $2.25 million in a funding round led by Alphabit. Other notable participants included NGC, Genesis Block Ventures, Marshland, SL2, LD Capital, and Moonrock. The funds have been used to grow the team and accelerate the development of simple metaverse creation tools, plus build a wide range of smart objects that artists can use to express themselves in virtual spaces.

Realm’s IDO with Polkastarter

On September 14th, 2021 at 1pm UTC Realm will launch $REALM on Polkastarter. The price of the token at launch is $0.036 and the initial market cap is around $399,675. Prior to the launch, Realm hosted a Polkastarter IDO whitelist, with a record number of signups and the launch of their official IDO hopes to be another record breaker.

IDO details include being able to pay for allocation in BNB on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The max allocation for whitelist participants is set at $250. At 3pm UTC, Realm will add liquidity to Pancakeswap and Uniswap. As for the vesting period, 25% will be released at the IDO and then 25% each quarter. The total vesting time is nine months.

The Metaverse Movement

The excitement around the platform has been growing rapidly over the past couple of months and their budding community now spans over 80,000 across all social platforms. As the Metaverse movement continues to gain traction, Realm aims to lead by offering a fully immersive and engaging experience for players, creators, and collectors.

Follow Realm on Twitter and join their Telegram community to stay on top of the latest releases and updates.