Gym Bag Market Competitive Market Positioning & Product Benchmarking, 2025

The global Gym Bag Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global gym bag market size is projected to touch USD 1.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights, growing with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2025.The rising awareness relating to fitness and health and the availability of a wide range of products is expected to drive the market in the upcoming years. The growing fitness industry in South America and Asia Pacific coupled with the growing sales of fitness and health equipment, products and accessories used in this industry is predicted to surge the demand for gym bags over the forecast period.

Key Players:

JensenLee

Everlast Worldwide, Inc.

Chateau Manufacturing

Harissons

Nike

ToteBagFactory

Herschel Supply Co. USA

Adidas AG

Gregory Mountain Products

AMG Group

Growth Drivers:

The rise in the middle-class population in developing countries has led to a higher disposable income which is expected to boost the demand for gym bags. Higher purchasing power allowed them to choose fashionable, premium, and on-trend products in the fitness and health domain. The rapidly increasing e-commerce sector and the number of product launch further contribute to the growth of the market. Prominent companies are focusing on manufacturing gym bags based on consumer preferences. These bags are then showcased across different offline and online channels.

Product Outlook:

Duffle

Drawstring

The duffle bags held the largest share of 72.7% in 2018. These bags are larger in size; thus, provide ample space for carrying multiple products. Duffels with zippers and pockets, and separate divisions attract a larger customer base owing to their convenience. The rising demand for branded products has fostered sales of fitness products among millennials thereby, driving the gym bag market growth. Furthermore, the drawstring bags are projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period. These bags have higher durability and provide ease in carrying thereby, fueling its demand.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Online

Offline

Offline channel held the largest market share of 86.6% in 2018. The growing sales through offline channels are attributed to various benefits such as physical verification, and quality-check in terms of size and space. Additionally, the widespread availability of products in specialty stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets with different brand choices has contributed to the increase in the volume of sales of this segment. The prevalence of offline distribution channels is expected to benefit this industry.

The online distribution channel is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2025. The rapidly increasing e-commerce sector, with giants like Amazon, Alibaba, eBay, BestBuy, and Flipkart, is the key factor driving the segment.

Regional Outlook:

North America held the dominant position with a share of 38.3% in 2018. The rising awareness among consumers regarding fitness has surged the demand for gym bags and related accessories. Additionally, Americans are willing to spend more on fitness clubs, which is further expected to contribute to the gym bag market growth in this region. North America is expected to register a CAGR of above 5.0% from 2019 to 2025.

Central & South America is anticipated to account for the highest CAGR of 10.7% from 2019 to 2025 due to rising fitness trend among populations in countries, mostly Argentina and Brazil. The changing lifestyle pattern and habits in the region have propelled the demand for gym products and accessories. Further, the growing number of health and fitness centers is expected to boost the regional growth in the upcoming years.

