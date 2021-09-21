JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) To Offer Scholarships Based on JEE Main Score for B. Tech Programs

Bangalore, India, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), will roll out meritorious scholarships based on JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main scores for candidates seeking admission to B.Tech programs offered at the institute. Candidates obtaining higher percentiles in the JEE Main examination are qualified to apply for the scholarships. 15% of seats are reserved for JEE candidates and these candidates can avail of other category Scholarship under defense, sports, and SC/ST categories.

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), JEE Main is one of the most competitive national-level examinations for engineering aspirants seeking admittance to leading colleges and institutes across the nation.

Dr. Benaka Prasad, Professor & Head of Department, Basic Science, of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), quoted, “The scholarship committee at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) will shortlist the candidates based on their scores, and the candidates will then have to appear for a Scholarship Counseling Round (SCR). At JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) we take pride in offering highly efficient teaching mechanisms and research facilities, together with practical approach and forward-thinking that helps to provide a distinctive and high-quality academic experience to our students.”

