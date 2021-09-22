High Glut Amine Intake Is Predicted As Growth Lever For Wheat Protein Concentrates Market

The latest Fact.MR study on global Wheat Protein Concentrates market Survey presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Wheat Protein Concentrates Market Sales as well as the factors responsible for Wheat Protein Concentrates Market growth & Demand.

Introduction

Wheat protein concentrates market is likely to gain tailwinds from the rising popularity for innovative protein concentrates in the food and beverages industry. Surging propensity for high glutamine intake is predicted to be a primary growth lever of wheat protein concentrates market.

Moreover, health attributes of wheat protein concentrates, such as enhanced digestibility, is further likely to propel revenue growth of wheat protein concentrates market.Manufacturers in the wheat protein concentrates market are offering products that are aimed at overcoming high-protein challenges. Strategic launches of this kind are helping the aspiring players of the wheat protein concentrates market to gain a strategic edge over their rivalry.

For instance, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), a global leader in food processing, introduced a new product ‘Nutriance’ to its existing portfolio to overcome the issue of incorporation of high protein and glutamine levels.

The penetration of nutraceuticals with hydrolysed wheat protein concentrates has been identified as an overarching trend pervading in the wheat protein concentrates market, on the back of their advantages for muscle maintenance.

As per the revelation by a cohort of researchers at the University of Maastricht, older men involving regular intake of wheat protein concentrates in large doses saw remarkable gains in muscle size. Such facts provide credence to optimistic future growth aspects of wheat protein concentrates market in the forthcoming years.

Opportunities for Market Participants

North America is expected to witness promising growth during the forecast period as the region accounts 35% of the total revenue of the protein market. There is an increasing consumption of nutritional supplements and snacks with the growing number of health-conscious consumers.

Wheat based protein is the preferred choice among the consumers with isolates and moreover wheat protein concentrates to be in demand. Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth as there is the rise in population, improvement in consumer lifestyle habits and awareness for healthy food options.

China and India are major wheat manufacturers in Asia. Additionally, food and beverage industries are increasing in Asia leading to demand wheat-based protein concentrates simultaneously.

Developing economies such as China, India, and Malaysia over the next few years are seen to be the excellent market for wheat protein concentrates as there is an influence of western world on these market.

Low manufacturing cost and increasing domestic demand of wheat protein concentrate in India and China will drive the market over the forecast period compared to developed regions of North America and Europe.

Key Product Launches

The key product launches that have been observed in the wheat protein concentrates market over the recent years have seen launches targeting heath conscious and ethical consumer base.

Additionally, Glico Nutrition has focused its products on customizing the wheat proteins for specific food uses, for addition in flours which require high dough strength and extensible texture. NP gluten wheat protein concentrates and isolates perform well in terms of extensibility and are good for making noodles and dumplings wrappers.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.: ADM is expands into the new range of products which are innovative including wheat protein concentrates called Nutriance. Nutriance has about 85% protein is high in glutamine content. This newly added product in company’s range of products is ideal for nutrition, taste, and function.

Wheat Protein Concentrates Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Key factors which are driving the demand for wheat proteins and wheat protein concentrates are the growing consumer base for vegan diets. Currently, in the wheat protein market,

Wheat protein concentrates are popular as a sports nutrition supplement mostly among body builders and training athletes. Wheat protein concentrates are also an added additive to non-wheat based flours like Almond flour as it maintains the gluten content of flours.

Moreover, there is a high demand of wheat protein in the cosmetics industry currently as there is the presence of gluten in it. Gluten acts as an emulsifier and is a major reason which is leading to the growth of the wheat protein concentrates at present.

The wheat protein concentrates are fused in items such as lipsticks, fillers and powders. This is a major reason of growth of wheat protein concentrates market over the forecast period.

Global Wheat Protein Concentrates Market: Segmentation

In terms of protein concentration, the wheat protein concentrates market can be segmented by:

75% concentration

80% concentration

95% concentration

In terms of end use, the wheat protein concentrates market can be segmented by:

Dairy

Bakery & Confectionery

Nutritional Supplements

Animal Feed

Others

In terms of distribution channel, the wheat protein concentrates market can be segmented by:

Direct

Indirect Modern Trade Departmental Store Online Stores Others



A comprehensive estimate on Demand of Wheat Protein Concentrates market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Wheat Protein Concentrates market during the forecast period.

Global Wheat Protein Concentrates Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Wheat Protein Concentrates market include:

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Manildra Group

Gluten Y Almidones Industriales

Cargill Inc.

Tereos Syrol

Agrana

Agridient

Honeyville

Glico Nutrition

AB Amilina

Crop Energies AG

Kroener Staerke

La Roquette

MGP Ingredients

Crespel & Deiters GmbH and Co. KG

Wheat Protein Concentrates Market Snapshot

Plant-based proteins are high-quality proteins that is primarily obtained from beans & pulses, grains including wheat. These proteins form a very necessary component in the growth and maintenance of the human body and provide additional benefits over animal-derived proteins such as lower body weight, lower cholesterol, and lower blood pressure levels. Wheat proteins are plant-based proteins which has applications in food and beverages, sports nutrition products and meat alternative applications and are used commercially.

Adult age groups are the main target segment which consumes wheat protein both in isolate and concentrates forms. However due to the added benefits of plant proteins nowadays the wheat protein market has covered all age group protein consumers. Wheat protein is used as a dietary supplement, rich in proteins and comparably low in carbohydrates.

Wheat proteins are extracted from wheat, this process includes removal of sodium dodecyl sulfate, separation of sodium dodecyl sulfate from insoluble protein fractions in the wheat. Wheat proteins are further divided into isolates, concentrates, and others.

Wheat protein concentrates are a suitable alternative to other protein supplements like whey and casein protein. As whey is made from dairy products, wheat protein concentrates is a plant-based protein and not made from dairy products. Hence, wheat protein concentrates does not include the dairy sugar, lactose. Wheat protein concentrates are the beneficial alternative for people suffering from lactose intolerance.

