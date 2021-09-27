Increasing Population And Rising Awareness Regarding Health Is Driving Fruit Packaging Market Demand

The latest research report published by Fact.MR (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on the Survey of Fruit Packaging Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the Fruit Packaging Industry growth curve & outlook of Fruit Packaging market.

Fruit Packaging Market: An Overview

Packaging has become an essential part of the global economy. Packaging not only caters to storage and enhances shelf life but also offers attractive packaging design which also plays a significant role in the revenue generation from the packaging.

The global market for packaging particularly for fruits is marked by both packaging formats, flexible as well as rigid packaging.Fruit packaging market is characterized based on the material type, and packaging format. Fruit packaging is done in order to promote safe and healthy eating along with extending the shelf life of fruits.

Fruits produced are packaged into crates, baskets, etc. for transporting and storing. Fruits after harvesting, have a low shelf life to maintain the freshness and enhanced shelf life; packaging plays a vital role.

These fruits are stored and packaged into a variety of packaging solutions such as pouches, wraps, crates, trays, punnets, clamshells among others. Fruit packaging manufacturers operating in the global fruit packaging market are focusing on developing packaging products that help in retaining the freshness of fruits along with increasing their shelf life..

Global Fruit Packaging Market: Segmentation

Globally, the fruit packaging market has been segmented on the basis of packaging type, material type

On the basis of the packaging type, the global fruit packaging market is segmented as:

Flexible Packaging Bags & Sacks Pouches Wraps

Rigid Packaging Boxes Folding Cartons Trays Crates Baskets Jars Clamshells



On the basis of material type, the global fruit packaging market is segmented as:

Plastic

Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyamide (PA) Ethyl vinyl alcohol (EVOH) Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Others (PLA, EVA etc.)

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Glass

Wood

Molded Fiber

Fruit Packaging Market: Dynamics

Over the past few years, fruit packaging market has witnessed an increasing growth, owing to increasing population and rising awareness regarding health. The consumption of fruits prevents various chronic diseases.

Fresh cut fruits are more likely to contaminate as compared to fresh fruits. To prevent fruits from contamination, advanced and smart packaging solutions are desirable. Manufacturers of fruit packaging solutions manufacture a variety of packaging solutions to cater to various fruit packaging demand.

The fresh produce market has witnessed multiple advancements in terms of technology over the past few years. The advanced fruit packaging solutions such as breathable pouches, microwavable trays, antifogging film wraps etc. The demand for fruit packaging is expected to increase and is anticipated to witness healthy growth during the forecast period. Despite the positive outlook, the growth of the global fruit packaging market might be hindered due to some factors.

One of the factors are the stringent government rules and regulations against the use of plastic and non- biodegradable materials used in the manufacturing of fruit packaging solutions. Another is the use of barrier materials in multi-layered packaging products which maintain the freshness of fruits along with the shelf life, require additional separation process of different layers at the time of disposal which proves costlier.

Global Fruit Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, Asia Pacific fruit packaging market is expected to dominate the global fruit packaging market, owing to high production of fruits in the region.

North America fruit packaging market and Western Europe fruit packaging market is expected to create significant demand for fruit packaging in the global fruit packaging market followed by the Asia Pacific. CIS and Russia, Middle East and Africa, and Japan are expected to contribute significantly to the global fruit packaging market during the forecast period.

