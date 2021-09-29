Isoflavones Market Size, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities and Current Scenario

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Isoflavones Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Isoflavones Market is anticipated to reach USD 50.06 billion by 2025. Isoflavones are a class of flavonoids that prove to be anti-cancerous, anti-oxidant, and anti-inflammatory breast cancer cell suppressors; along with antimicrobial properties. Isoflavones play a key role in maintaining and protecting strong and healthy bones. These are mainly found in soy products and soybeans, legumes, chick peas, and peanuts.

Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

SK Bioland

Medisys Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Guzen Development

Fujicco Co., Ltd.

Aushadi Herbal

Tradichem S.L.

Frutarom Ltd.

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.

Herbo Nutra

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the isoflavones market include rising demand in numerous applications such as food & beverages, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and animal feed and rising health concerns among consumers. Soy based isoflavones helps to avert the occurrence of numerous diseases such as risk of high blood pressure and cholesterol, heart diseases, and kidney diseases.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including side effects such as headache, allergies, migraine, and cramping due to high consumption of isoflavones. Also, factors like easy availability of its alternatives and high cost of soy based isoflavones might restrain the overall growth. Isoflavones industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 16.4 % in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Source Outlook:

Soybeans

Others

The “soybeans” segment led the isoflavones market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The key factors that may attribute to the growth of market include easy availability, high nutrition content, and high usage of soybeans.

Application Outlook:

Food & Beverages

Nutraceutical

Cosmetics

Others

The “nutraceuticals” segment led the isoflavones market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The key factor that may attribute to the growth of market includes high demand for pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share of the isoflavones in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include growing demand from the emerging countries such as China and India and high demand for the nutraceuticals segment. North America is anticipated to account for the second-highest revenue share in the market, due to occurrence of numerous market players in the region.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the isoflavones industry comprise Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alaska Spring Parma, Alpro, Cargill Health and Food Technologies, Bio-gen Extracts Pvt.Ltd, FujiccoCotd, Frutarom, Guzen Development, Future CeuticalsInc, Koninklijke DSM N, Herbo Nutra, Nutra Green Biotechnology CoLtd, Medisys Biotech Pvt.Ltd, Tradichemand Nutri Science Innovations LLC. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

