Rich Bass – AXTON”s Active Subwoofer ATB120QBA

BAD ZURZACH, Switzerland, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — With its new active bass box ATB120QBA, car audio specialist AXTON (https://www.axton.de/) has achieved the ideal compromise between the smallest possible housing size and the highest acoustic performance. Only 18.5 x 36.5 x 26.5 cm in size, the compact active subwoofer fits into almost any trunk or even between the seats of a larger driver’s cab such as in the VW T5, Fiat Ducato, or under the passenger seat of the current Mercedes Sprinter. Whether in a car, motorhome or truck – you can always find a place for this little bass box.

The bass reflex enclosure is made of strong MDF and covered with rugged felt. A powerful 8″/20 cm woofer, featuring a stiff sandwich cone of fiber glass and paper, butyl rubber surround, ferrite magnet and large 1.5″/38 mm voice coil, works in the robust cabinet.

The woofer works on the down-firing principle, that is with the speaker pointing downward for optimal radiation and uniform dispersion of the bass waves. To minimize unwanted air turbulence the port is flow optimized.

The integrated, high-quality Class D amplifier module provides a full 100 watts RMS. The module sits on the side of the bass box – all settings such as low-pass filter, phase shift, gain and bass boost can thus be easily made.

The smart selection of components and the precise reflex channel tuning are the basis for the level stability, the dynamics and the high linear Xmax value of 4 mm of this active subwoofer. AXTON”s bass box underpins every piece of music with a rich, melodious bass, that can also really pack a punch.

The plug and play connector makes it easy to connect the bass box to the amplifier and to quickly and safely remove it again as required. High-level inputs with auto turn-on function, which the ATB120QBA automatically switches on as soon as a music signal is present, allowing to connect AXTON”s active subwoofer to OE factory radios and sat navs (without REM output). An external bass level remote control is included in die scope of delivery.

Contact

ACR

Denny Krauledat

Bohrturmweg 1

5330 Bad Zurzach

Phone: 0041562696447

Fax: 0041562696464

E-Mail: Denny.Krauledat@acr.eu

Url: www.axton.de