Clinical Evidence for Safety and Efficacy of Occlusion Devices

The growth witnessed by occlusion devices is mainly driven by the growing target patient population, continuous product launches by major manufacturers, increasing availability of medical reimbursements for occlusion devices across developed countries, and rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures across major countries.

The increasing number of targeting neurosurgical procedures across major countries, growing research in the field of interventional neurology, strengthening research capabilities of major product manufacturers, and favorable reimbursement scenarios for neurovascular surgeries across developed countries are the key factors supporting the growth of the occlusion devices market for neurology applications.

The hospitals, diagnostic centers, and surgical centers segment are expected to account for the largest share of the market due to the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, increasing purchasing power of major end-users across developed countries, and the availability of reimbursements for target procedures in the US and major European countries.

The large share of North America in the global occlusion devices market is attributed to the increasing availability of medical reimbursements for cardiovascular procedures, increasing patient preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures (including occlusion treatment), and strong market presence of key OEMs (that replicates into the easy availability of occlusion devices).

Factors such as a stringent regulatory framework for product commercialization, procedural limitations associated with CTO treatment, and the dearth of skilled surgeons for minimally invasive surgeries are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The major players in the market are Boston Scientific (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Terumo (Japan), Stryker Corporation (US), and Penumbra (US).