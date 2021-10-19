Dillon Antony’s Song “Not About You” Sheds Immigrant Dilemma

Toronto, ON, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Singer-songwriter and budding independent artist Dillon Antony releases his new single “Not About You” which describes life to be about living as you desire and not about what others think. The light-hearted pop arrangement is now available on all streaming platforms and Youtube.

The song talks about Dillon’s life in Canada and his constant balance of being Canadian and holding on to his Indian roots while growing up. Worried about being an oddball in the society that he grew up in, Dillon constantly faced the dilemma of whether or not to blend in versus stand out. “I’ve been told too many times that I’m too different, too western, too “white,” I dress weird, act weird, or the things I do, don’t fit the needs of society,” he says.

Dillon wrote this song about how he is ready to shed the expectations and accept his authenticity instead. “I wrote this one as a coping mechanism to jot down all my feelings and I feel liberated every time I look at the lyrics and sing them,” he adds. With lyrics that most Immigrant Indians can relate to, Dillon hopes this song resonates with those finding their balance between being themselves and adjusting to the norm. He encourages them to live their life their own way, the way they want, and the way they choose.

Dillon’s tryst with music began at the age of seven when he started learning to play the piano. Over the years, he began singing and performing at festivals and talent shows. In 2018, he took his leap of faith into the independent world with his debut “Blowin My Mind,” produced by Grammy award-winning producer Pravin Mani, which received a warm response from audiences. Describing his music as under the pop and R&B genres, Dillon enjoys experimenting with tunes that are groovy yet soothing at the same time. When asked for one line that would describe his efforts as an artist, he says it’s “to be the best I can be.”

Dillon is an independent singer and songwriter based in Canada. As an emerging indie artist, he has his eyes set on making a huge splash in the music industry with the release of his original songs. All of the tracks written by Dillon Antony, give fans a taste of what’s yet to come. Dillon has gotten the opportunity to work with music producer and composer Pravin Mani, who has previously worked with A.R Rahman on multiple occasions. Staying true to his artistry, Dillon shall fully express his creativity in all aspects of his arts, from writing songs, captivating fans with his soothing vocals, and conceptualizing videos. With over 400k views on his debut music video on YouTube and having one of his songs played at A.R Rahman’s concert, he’s off to a wonderful start with his debut EP on the way.

