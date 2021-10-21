Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2025. Foot-and-Mouth disease, also termed as “Hoof-and-Mouth Disease” implies an infectious and contagious viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals, involving wild and domestic bovids. The after-effects of foot and mouth disease include high fever that lasts for two to six days. The symptoms include blisters on the feet and inside the mouth. Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine has significant economic impact.

Drivers

The factors that propel the growth of the market include changing lifestyle coupled with change in food preference, increasing awareness among people, and increased acceptance of oil-based vaccines due to their developed effectiveness. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as less immunity, high cost, instability at room temperature (3-8°C). Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.1% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Conventional vaccines

Aluminum hydroxide/Saponin-based vaccines

Oil-based vaccines

Emergency vaccines

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Ceva

Bayer HealthCare

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Plumbline Life Sciences

Merck

Indian Immunologicals

Brilliant Bio Pharma and many others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

