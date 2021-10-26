Nutraceutical Supplements Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2031

According to Fact.MR, the global market for nutraceutical supplements is anticipated to surpass US$ 81 Bn in 2021, expand more than twofold through 2031. The strong growth of nutraceutical products can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cholesterol, and obesity among others.Moreover, factors like the increasing geriatric population and the growing demand for alternate pharmaceutical products are significantly contributing to the growth of nutraceutical products.

Key Points Covered in Nutraceutical Supplements Industry Survey

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)
  • Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis
  • Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
  • Brand Share and Market Share Analysis
  • Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate
  • COVID-19 Impact on Nutraceutical Supplements and How to Navigate
  • Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Type

    • Vitamins Mineral Nutraceutical Supplements
    • Herbal Nutraceutical Supplements
    • Protein Amino Acid Nutraceutical Supplements
    • Prebiotics Probiotics Nutraceutical Supplements

  • Form

    • Nutraceutical Supplement Softgels
    • Nutraceutical Supplement Capsules
    • Nutraceutical Supplement Liquids
    • Nutraceutical Supplement Tablets
    • Nutraceutical Supplement Powder Granules

  • Consumer Orientation

    • Nutraceutical Supplements for Men
    • Nutraceutical Supplements for Kids
    • Nutraceutical Supplements for Women
    • Unisex Nutraceutical Supplements

  • Sales Channel

    • Nutraceutical Supplement Sales via Drug Stores
    • Nutraceutical Supplement Sales via Health Beauty Stores
    • Nutraceutical Supplement Sales via Modern Trade Channels
    • Nutraceutical Supplement Sales via Direct Selling
    • Nutraceutical Supplement Sales via Online Retailers
    • Nutraceutical Supplement Sales via Convenience Stores
Key Regions:-

Key Players:-

Nestle S.A

Mead Johnson Company

LLC, Danone

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd

Abbott Laboratories, Beingmate

Yili and Biostime, Royal FrieslandCampina

Fonterra, and Sodiamino acid

