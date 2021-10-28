Agricultural Fumigants Market Size, Share & Growth Trends

The Agricultural Fumigants Market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The increase in agricultural productivity has led to an increase in the adoption of advanced storage technology to protect crops against pests, as well as to maintain the quality of the crops. Thus, fumigation technology helps in preventing post-harvest losses and helps in obtaining the standard quality. In addition, fumigation helps in the thorough cleaning of storage areas, silos, or warehouses.

Download PDF Brochure

By application, the structural fumigation segment is the fastest growing segment in the market during the forecast period

Structural fumigation is an effective solution as it seals the entire area to ensure the proper action of fumigants. It is usually used to control pests in soil, grains, and also during the processing of goods to be imported or exported to eliminate the transfer of any exotic organisms. Although it is expensive, it is gaining popularity due to its efficiency in function.

By application, the warehouse segment is the fastest growing segment in the market during the forecast period

Warehouses are important as the agricultural produce can be stored there as long as the farmers is not willing to sell his produce. In warehouses, the efficient use of fumigants results in maintaining crop quality and productivity, which leads to market competitiveness. Various methods of pest control are deployed to kill, repel, or suppress insects, nematodes, and other pests that damage infrastructure, stored food in warehouses. The agricultural fumigants market is gaining traction due to the severe pest infestation caused in warehouses.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific agricultural fumigants market is projected to be the largest between 2021 and 2026, while the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of agricultural fumigants in 2020, mainly because of the conducive climatic conditions, there is high outbreak of pest and insects witnessed in warehouses and other storage places. In order to prevent post-harvest losses, farmers opt for agricultural fumigants to obtain profits.

Make an Inquiry

The key service providers in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), ADAMA (Israel), ARKEMA (Germany), Nufarm (Australia), Solvay (Belgium), Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. (Belgium), SGS SA (Switzerland), UPL (India), AMVAC (US), Trinity Manufacturing, Inc. (Germany), Douglas products (US), Intertek (UK), Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., LTD. (Japan), and MustGrow Biologics, Inc (Canada). These players are undertaking strategies such as collaborations and divestments to improve their market positions and extend their competitive advantage.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441