Specialized SEO agency successful with international focus

Berlin, Berlin, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — Within the last 3 years, MONDIS has established itself as a specialist agency for international search engine optimization. The online marketing experts are considered one of the first SEO agencies with a predominantly international focus. Festo, Volkswagen, Freshworks and Edmund Optics are just some of the well-known clients in the portfolio. Based on its worldwide network of native SEO experts, MONDIS brings together specialist know-how and local expertise at the highest level.

With the steadily growing importance of online business, more and more internationally active companies are relying on SEO-optimized websites that are precisely adapted to the local conditions of their target countries while maintaining stringent brand communication. The goal is to be placed as high as possible on the search result pages of popular search engines. MONDIS targets exactly this demand. Once the SEO strategy and keyword clusters have been agreed with the client, MONDIS forms a native-speaking team of specialists from its international network for each target market.

“Think global and act local – this is the decisive principle in international SEO,” comments founder Michael Quast on the work methodology of MONDIS. Although the head office centrally controls the local SEO specialist teams in the target markets, “however, it is ultimately decided by the market experts on site how a global strategy is formed locally with individual adaptions”, says Michael Quast. In his opinion, “only those who know and make use of national search preferences, can really take off in terms of SEO in the target markets”.

“For us, the first step in order to proceed efficiently with international SEO projects is to research and define an optimal master keyword set in the language of the native market,” Michael Quast explains. This is followed by an on-site research with native speakers in each target country. The result of this international keyword research process is a multilingual SEO glossary, which serves as a content briefing for all localizations of the website content. As an SEO all-rounder, MONDIS can also take care of the entire content creation and translation tasks on request. In addition, depending on the requirements, further local special content can be created that deviates from the website master. Then, SEO copywriters create these tailor-made texts for each target country individually.

MONDIS always embeds all content-related measures in an international content marketing strategy. This includes aspects such as “content seeding” to generate international backlinks. Technical optimization measures, precisely adapted to the needs of the target markets, are also part of the agency’s range of services. For example, those who want to successfully operate SEO in China, must observe the very specific rules of the market-dominating search engine Baidu.

MONDIS was founded by Michael Quast at the beginning of 2019. With its focus on international search engine optimization, MONDIS is considered a first mover in the German online marketing agency landscape. Their specialized experts define effective SEO and SEA measures for international online shops and websites, implement them optimally and tailor them to local conditions together with the clients. The MONDIS methodology focuses on global strategies and their adaptation in the target markets by native-speaking SEO experts. The MONDIS service portfolio ranges from international SEO consulting to multilingual onpage optimization, international link building, keyword analysis and targeting, SEO workshops, technical optimization, content marketing, relaunch management, SEO monitoring and paid ads/international SEA. For more information, visit https://www.mondis.de/en

