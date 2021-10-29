Rescue Training Institute Moves to a New, Larger Facility

Folsom, CA, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — Rescue Training Institute is pleased to announce they have moved to a new, larger facility, housing their corporate office and classroom in the same building. The new location is at 169 Parkshore Drive, Suite 110, Folsom, CA 95630.

The new, larger office for Rescue Training Institute allows them to better serve their customers, providing them with the reliable rescue training they need. They provide training for workplace safety and AEDs, ensuring companies and others are prepared to handle medical emergencies. The training institute is constantly looking for ways to improve their CPRT and first aid training, giving their customers the quality services they deserve.

Rescue Training Institute was founded in 1990 by Greg and Cynthia Landin to provide on-site professional safety training. They work with experienced EMTs and paramedics to share skills and knowledge to help their customers save lives. The institute has trained more than 140,000 students, teaching more than 11,000 classes.

Anyone interested in learning about the new location or the offered services can find out more by visiting the Rescue Training Institute website or by calling 1-916-939-2277.

About Rescue Training Institute : Rescue Training Institute provides training programs for CPR, first aid, and more. Customers can choose to complete courses at the training facility or on-site for ultimate convenience. All courses are taught by professional, experienced EMTs and paramedics to provide quality training.

Company name : Rescue Training Institute, Inc.

Name of the submitter: Greg Landin

Designation: Owner

Contact No of the submitter: (916) 939-2277

Email ID: info@rescuetraininginstitute.com

Address : 169 Parkshore Dr Suite 110, Folsom, CA 95630

Website : https://www.rescuetraininginstitute.com/