Factors that Impact on the Plastic Decking Market Industry Revenue in Upcoming Years !

Decks are constructed outdoors above the ground and are connected to a building. Plastic decks have multiple applications such as garden landscaping, extension of living area of a house, dinning, play group area, and interiors of houses. A significant change has been observed in the construction industry with the introduction of plastic decks as it offers high-performance, low-maintenance, and low-cost building products. Also, 3D concrete printing offers benefits of high quality control, increased efficiency, and better finishing. MarketsandMarkets projects that the global plastic decking market size will grow USD 2.55 billion in 2015 to USD 4.69 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 10.82%. Increase in infrastructural activities, industrialization, and recovery of global economy areexpected to be the major drivers of the plastic decking market.

Traditionally, wood and wood plastic composites were used to manufacture decking products. With the rising need for advanced innovative products and to overcome the limitations of conventional decking material, capped composites were launched. These composites contain an additional resin protection layer or capstock on the decking surface. The growing demand for high-performance decking in commercial applications such as hotels, marinas, and public parks has increased the need for capped composites. Capped composites dominated the plastic decking market, globally, especially in North America, owing to its superior product quality and better performance when compared to other composites. Manufacturers have started to manufacture capped composite decking products to establish their brand name and increase their market share in the plastic decking industry.

The residential sector is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the plastic deckingmarket because of the properties exhibited in plastic decks such as resistance to rot, splinter, color fading, long product durability, and lowmaintenance cost. The residential application dominated the plastic decking market globally in 2015 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. As residential applications require non-splintering, rot-resistant, and non-color fading decking products, plastic decks are largely used in this sector. The non-residential application of plastic decking includes docks, marinas, public boardwalks, commercial establishment patios, and flooring, among others. Capped composites are utilized in large volumes where the decking is always in contact with water.

On the basis of resin type, the market forplastic deckingis segmented into high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene (PP), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). HDPEis projected to grow at the highest rate, owing to its easy to use and install, durable, and adaptable characteristics. HDPE products require no waterproofing, painting, staining, and are cost-effective;this segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.

In 2015, North America dominated the global plastic decking market by volume, with U.S. being the fastest-growing market in this region. This was followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Plastic decking products offer better features such as low maintenance cost, long product durability, and superior aesthetic looks in comparison to natural wood decking products. The high growth in demand of plastic decking products is anticipated from the RoW and Asia-Pacific regions. The Middle Eastern region and Brazil are projected to be the fastest-growing markets for plastic decking in the RoW region.