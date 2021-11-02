The FAH Appoints Dr. Prem Reddy as its Chair Elect for 2021

Ontario, California, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — For many years, Dr. Prem Reddy has contributed immensely to the Federation of American Hospitals (FAH) strategy for policy creation. His tireless advocacy for patients and his illustrious career in healthcare as a doctor and medical entrepreneur have led to his appointment as the FAH’s chair-elect for the calendar year 2021.

The FAH unites over 1000 health systems and community hospitals in the United States. Among its members are urban and rural hospitals including inpatient rehabilitation, psychiatric, long-term acute care, and cancer hospitals. Dr. Prem Reddy’s extensive knowledge of clinical workflows and business administration is expected to bring an important perspective to the FAH’s policymaking process.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated provider burden among a long list of problems in healthcare. Dr. Prem Reddy’s experience and perspective would enable the FAH to influence the creation of healthcare regulations in 2021 and beyond.

Dr. Prem Reddy has dedicated his life to learning, mastering, and improving the quality of care delivery. He is a double board-certified professional in cardiology and is among the most respected names in the industry. With over 5000 successful cardiac procedures to his name, he is a well-known name in California for his mastery of angioplasty, a medical procedure that ranks very high on the scale of difficulty.

“It is an honor to be chosen to serve as Chair of the Federation this year. I look forward to working with the board, my colleagues, and the FAH administration team to fight our way out of the COVID crisis and plan for a post-pandemic world.” Said Dr. Prem Reddy.

Dr. Prem Reddy: Background and the Establishment of Prime Healthcare

Despite his stellar growth as a doctor and a medical entrepreneur, Dr. Prem Reddy is from a humble background. He hails from a south Indian state named Andhra Pradesh. His quest for knowledge and wavering determination to become a doctor influenced him to move to San Bernardino, California, in 1976 to pursue higher education in medical science. After completing his master’s degree in San Bernardino, he became a permanent resident of Victorville and began to explore medical entrepreneurship.

He established the Desert Valley Hospital in 1994, which later became Prime Healthcare, currently one of the largest hospital systems in the USA, with 46 hospitals operating under its wing. Prime Healthcare has grown massively since its establishment in 2001, registering over 2.6 million footfalls annually, employing over 50000 clinicians.

The Journey Ahead With FAH

“Dr. Reddy is a visionary who is also a true embodiment of the American dream. He has been a major contributor to FAH policymaking. We look forward to his expert tutelage as the Chair-Elect. We are thrilled about the possibilities of working with him. This organization and the healthcare industry will benefit immensely from his services in the FAH Board in 2021.” said Chip Kahn, President, and CEO of FAH, on Dr. Prem Reddy’s Appointment as the chair-elect.

Dr. Prem Reddy’s ability to change the fortunes of failing healthcare facilities is bound to be invaluable for the FAH in strategy generation. Many lingering after-effects of the pandemic continue to hamper care delivery. Dr. Prem Reddy’s insights in care delivery strategies would help deliver effective solutions to these problems.

The FAH aims to stabilize the healthcare industry with policies that can reduce provider burden, improve the quality of care delivery and improve patient satisfaction. Dr. Prem Reddy’s impeccable track record of turning the tide for faltering hospitals in California could be the strategic advantage it needs to showcase these strategies before the CMS and ONC.

For more information on Dr. Prem Reddy, visit the Prime Healthcare website.