Plant-based Dairy Market Insights, Current And Future Trends & Forecast 2021 to 2031

The global plant-based dairy market is projected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, more so amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as plant-based dairy products offer numerous health benefits, thereby boosting the human immune system. In addition, initiatives taken by governments and other organizations to promote the consumption of plant-based protein products have also contributed significantly to market growth. For instance, the Government of Canada has launched the Protein Industries Canada (PIC) Supercluster in order to grow the plant-based food & beverage business in the country. Under this project, the Canadian government invests in various plant-based businesses. Apart from this, global animal rights organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) promote the consumption of plant-based food & beverages by conducting various awareness events and campaigns.

According to a recent report published by Fact.MR, the global plant-based dairy market will expand at a value CAGR of 11.5%, and account for US$ 32 billion by the end of the forecast period (2020–2030).

Key Takeaways from Plant-based Dairy Market Study

The global plant-based dairy market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 8% in terms of volume.

Plant-based milk products will hold the maximum share in terms of value, and are projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 5.7 billion during the forecast period.

Organic plant-based dairy products are expected to progress at a CAGR of 13% in terms of value, and are expected to gain 406 BPS in their market share by the end of the forecast period.

By end use, the business to consumer (B2C) segment is expected to account for a majority share in terms of value, projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 14.6 billion during the forecast period.

The retail sales channel is expected to a hold majority value share in the global plant-based dairy market, and is expected to be valued 2.6X than direct sales at the end of forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the market share in terms of value. However, the region is expected to lose 314 BPS from its market share in terms of value by the end of forecast period.

“In the long run, the outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to trigger market growth, as it has increased awareness about the various health benefits of plant-based dairy products,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

