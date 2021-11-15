A Galle French Cameo Glass Vase and A Fenton Mosaic Art Glass Pedestal Vase both bring $6,600 at Woody Auction, Oct. 23

Douglass, KS, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — A 9 ¾-inch-tall blown mold French cameo glass vase signed Galle and a Fenton mosaic art glass pedestal vase each knocked down for $6,600 to share top lot honors at the sale of the private collection of Dr. Peter and Grace Jochimsen, held October 23rd by Woody Auction, online (via LiveAuctioneers.com) and live in the Woody Auction hall located at 130 East Third Street in Douglass.

The Galle vase was of the highest quality and featured white, yellow and green tones, with a green cameo carved vine and blossom décor. The Fenton pedestal vase, unmarked, was made from mosaic art glass and boasted beautiful colors. Made circa 1925, the vase featured most of the original Fenton label. Other makers in the sale included Tiffany & Company, Royal Flemish, Daum Nancy and others.

The Jochimsen collection was a bountiful selection of some of the best Wave Crest and French cameo pieces available, plus other fine items. The Wave Crest featured plaques, jardinieres, bells, boxes and vases. The collection also boasted French cameo, plated Amberina, pink agata, slot machines, a Pairpoint lamp, Thomas Webb & Sons English cameo and more. Over 500 lots came up for bid.

“We were really pleased with how well the four Newcomb pieces did,” said Jason Woody, the owner of Woody Auction. “The Fenton mosaic art glass was also exciting to auction. It went far above our estimates. Overall, the Jochimsen collection was enormous. We will be selling more of his antiques in our December 18th online-only auction. Collectors need to mark their calendars. The date isn’t far off.”

Following are additional highlights from the auction, which attracted about 50 live bidders to the Douglass auction hall and 855 online bidders, who placed 2,310 bids over the Internet. A handful of phone and absentee bids were recorded. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium, when it was applicable (there is no bp for in-person winning bidders paying by cash or check).

Another signed Galle vase – a lovely example of French cameo art glass, with blown mold cherry branch décor, yellow and white ground with finely cameo carved cranberry overlay, 11 ¼ inches tall, finished at $4,750. Also, an unmarked Royal Flemish by Mt. Washington vase, having a nicely segmented background with griffin and dragon enamel décor, fetched $3,000.

An unmarked Wave Crest art glass plaque, showing a scene of a young woman in a pink dress, housed in the original 15 ½ inch gilt metal frame with the original backing, reached $4,888. Also, a rare, unmarked Wave Crest cameo carved jewelry box, an example of the highest quality art glass, with a lake and tree scenic décor, 3 ¼ inches by 6 inches, garnered $2,750.

A signed Webb English cameo art glass cologne bottle, square form, 6 inches tall, yellow ground with cranberry and white cameo carved floral vine décor and a glass stopper, brought $3,850; while a French cameo art glass perfume signed Daum Nancy, with a yellow and orange ground with cameo carved poppy and cornflower décor, plus enamel highlights, rose to $3,738.

Collectors of Tiffany were treated to a footed bowl signed “L.C. Tiffany-Favrile #596T”, having a clear crystal ribbed optic with green opaque leaf and pink blossom décor ($2,750); and a Tiffany Studios flower form art glass vase (#23819), 16 inches tall, with an elegant bronze base and stem holding an art glass “bloom” of lavender and opal pulled feather design ($2,500).

A pink agata art glass pitcher by New England, diminutive at just 6 ¼ inches tall, having exceptional mottling with a ribbed decorated applied handle, changed hands for $3,000. Also, an A. Walter Nancy pate-de-verre French art glass bowl, featuring panels of pinecones and beetles, a collaboration piece marked “A. Walter Nancy” and “Henri Berge”, realized $2,875.

Lovely vases came up for bid frequently throughout the day. Other top achievers included:

– A 10-inch-tall pink agata Morgan art glass vase on original glass griffin base ($2,700).

– A marked Newcomb art pottery vase with tree and moss scenic décor signed by artist Anna Francis Simpson, made circa 1930, 5 1/34 inches tall, marked “SQ-6” ($2,588).

– An unmarked Loetz Victoria pattern art glass vase, 7 inches tall, circa 1887, with the pattern a richer version of the Federzeichnung pattern, with rare orange color ($2,475).

Woody Auction has three more major sales lined up to conclude the 2021 calendar year, and two sales to kick off 2022. They are as follows:

– Saturday, Nov. 13 – American and Brilliant Period Cut Glass (in-person and online)

– Saturday, Dec. 4 – High Quality Antiques (in-person and online)

– Saturday, Dec. 18 – More of the Jochimsen collection, plus other consignments (online-only)

– Jan. 15 and Jan. 29, 2022 (both on a Saturday, both online-only, with details to follow).

