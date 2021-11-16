Cisdem Video Player 5.5.1 Improves Performance in HD Video Playback and Adds New Features

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem has announced Video Player 5.5.1, which is updated from the previous version 5.5.0. The two upgrades are only 3 days away. They improve the performance of the app and add new functions to enhance the playback experience.

Cisdem Video Player for Mac is a great app that’s able to play almost all mainstream video and audio files for free. After activating the license, users can convert their files into a number of compatible formats and devices.

Edward Riley, the project manager of Cisdem, says:“ The first upgrade in November adds a ‘Separate’ mode. After separation, the display, control bar, and playlist panel can be operated independently. They can be put into different screens so that the operator can browse the list without affecting the viewer.”

“Cisdem Video Player can also remember last played position within a playlist. If users want to pause watch history, they can enable the ‘Incognito’ mode, which won’t remember the video playback position.”

William G. Smith, the director of the development department adds:“ The second update in November optimized the issue of playing high-definition videos. When there are multiple HD videos in the list and users switch between them, the memory of Cisdem Video Player won’t increase and the video playback will keep smooth.”

What’s New in the November 2021 Update?

The new version has optimized and added features. Cisdem believes that version 5.5.1 will bring users excellent experience in playing media files on Mac.

Memorize playback position and playlist.

Support importing folder.

Auto associate subtitle files.

Support rotation and flip.

Support the separation of display, control bar and playlist.

Support incognito mode.

Optimize the issue of memory increase when switching to HD video.

Optimize the underlying code.

What’re the Main Functions of Cisdem Video Player?

Play native high-quality video and audio with the revolutionary design

Support any conceivable media format

Import subtitles or auto sync native subtitles (in the same folder and same name)

Control video playback by options like volume, play/pause, rotate, etc.

Auto-create a playlist if there are two or more files waiting to be played

Convert multimedia files to target formats

Compatible with macOS 10.10 or later

Price and Availability

Cisdem Video Player for Mac 5.0.0 is available on https://www.cisdem.com/video-player-mac.html. Users can download and use it to play video and audio files totally free of charge. Download it here: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-videoplayer.dmg. The video conversion feature is available with in-app purchase. One can get a free lifetime update and technical support.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a well-known innovative software company with programs covering multimedia tools like Video Player, utility tools, PDF tools, and some mobile tools. To meet users’ demands, the company has set up a customer support center for solving and replying to questions. To know what’s popular on Cisdem, please view https://www.cisdem.com/.