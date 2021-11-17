VDOSH Makes Investment in Data Science Platform, CausalFunnel

Encino, CA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — VDOSH, a Los Angeles-based venture capital firm, has announced its investment in CausalFunnel. CausalFunnel is a data science platform that predicts buyer intent to improve sales conversion without the prevalent use of cookies as an analytic tool.

Cookies have been essential in current analytics tools, but approximately 30% of data is inaccurate due to cookies being wiped out. This new technology is at the forefront of a cookie-less future. “At VDOSH, we recognize the significance that this technology will have in generating sales analytics and lead generation for eCommerce platforms. Our investment in this technology allows us to make an impact in terms of putting cutting-edge technology into the hands of businesses around the world while protecting the privacy of users,” says Managing Partner, Vishal Arora.

This new future of data analytics tools requires highly skilled data scientists. CEO and Founder of CausalFunnel Abhimanu Kumar has deep expertise in Machine Learning and AI and has written several well-cited papers in many of their subfields. He was just named as one of the top 50 AI CEOs of 2021 by Technology Innovators Magazine. “CausalFunnel is on a mission to build an AI-powered data science platform that is accessible to every business and is built with future-proof cookie-less technology that complies with privacy laws. Instead of just providing the usual data intelligence and reports like any other analytics platforms, we enable businesses with data science insights. This adds a science aspect to the business intelligence and in turn, democratizes Data Science and AI for big and small businesses alike,” says Abhimanu. He continues to share, “VDOSH helps CausalFunnel in getting there with the right expertise and the team to execute it.”

VDOSH is a venture capital firm, which gives investors the opportunity to invest in promising new startup companies alongside major players in the industry through VDOSH Fund. For its entrepreneurs, it provides an efficient funding process and instantaneous access to a well-established network of investors and influencers.

You can find more information on VDOSH at http://www.vdosh.com