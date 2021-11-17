Conneqt partners with Outsystems to deliver enterprise digital transformation

Bangalore, India, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Established in 2004, Conneqt headquartered in Bangalore a subsidiary of Quess Corp (BSE: 539978, NSE: QUESS). At Conneqt we strive to help our customers in growing revenues, enabling efficiencies, and enhancing experience across industries. With 24 delivery centres across India, we are among India’s Top 100 Best Workplaces in 2021 and we have created a customer-centric collaborative ecosystem of people, platforms, processes, and partners to align strategically with customer’s business goals.

In partnership with OutSystems, Conneqt will leverage their deep domain expertise across industries to provide enterprises agility and flexibility in modernizing their technology landscapes and positively impact their customer experience transformation, workplace innovation and business automation.

This collaboration will enable OutSystems to expand its reach into the verticals of Conneqt’s focus and Global In-house centers (GICs). Conneqt Business Solutions Limited can now offer clients access to the industry-leading low-code development platform for Enhanced CX /EX transformation, Process excellence and Operational Efficiency through seamless automation. This collaboration will help our customers rapidly achieve end to end process implementations with lower duration and costs .

Arjun Ramaraju, CEO – Conneqt Business Solutions Limited

“OutSystems rapid application development capabilities clubbed with Conneqt’s deep business domain expertise will enable our customers strategically build and deploy transformational business solutions improving customer, employee, and partner relationships with much lesser costs and elapsed duration of implementations”

Saravanan Subramaniam – OutSystems, Regional Vice President, APAC Channels & Alliances

“This is really exciting time for OutSystems as we continue to grow our footprint in India. Together with Conneqt, we can give enterprises the freedom to think big and innovate with no limits. We address critical issues like increasing demand for new enterprise applications, aging legacy systems that need to be modernized or replaced, citizen development, field services, and omnichannel digital CX. ”