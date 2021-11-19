Data Exfiltration Market Size worth 89.57 Billion by 2023 | Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

The report “Data Exfiltration Market by Solution (UAM, Antivirus/Anti-malware, Firewall, IDS/IPS, Encryption, DLP, and Others (IRM, DNS Security, and Data Classification)), Service, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, the data exfiltration market size is expected to grow from USD 51.47 billion in 2018 to USD 89.57 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period. The increasing online malware, misuse of internet, and sophistication levels of data breaches are driving organizations to deploy data exfiltration solutions. As there is a rise in sophisticated cyber threats for critical information theft, the data exfiltration market is expected to gain traction over the next 5 years.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Data Exfiltration Market”

79 – Tables

39 – Figures

172 – Pages

The Antivirus–Anti-malware segment is expected to play a key role in the data exfiltration market.

The Antivirus–Anti-malware solution is expected to play a key role in changing the data exfiltration market and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Data exfiltration solutions provide robust security to organizations’ critical IT assets. Additionally, they help organizations meet the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Sarbanes–Oxley Act (SOX), and other regulatory compliances.

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The SMEs segment is expected to be a faster-growing in the market by organization size, as small and mid-sized organizations are more prone to internal and external data breaches. With the adoption of data exfiltration solutions, organizations can effectively maintain and secure there critical information from data breaches.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Due to the presence of a large number of data exfiltration vendors, North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global data exfiltration market, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The growing need for security against increasing bot traffic, and rise in the number of smartphone users are driving the adoption of data exfiltration solutions. Furthermore, the data exfiltration market in Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America is expected to grow, due to the increasing usage of cloud computing, expanding retail and banking verticals, and rising importance of regulatory compliances.

Key Players:

Major vendors in the data exfiltration market include Symantec (US), McAfee (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Cisco (US), GTB Technologies (US), Zscaler (US), Sophos (US), Trend Micro (US), Check Point Software Technologies (US), Juniper Networks (US), FireEye (US), Digital Guardian (US), Barracuda Networks (US), Forcepoint (US), iboss (US), Alert Logic (US), Hillstone Networks (US), Clearswift (UK), CoSoSys (Romania), Securonix (US), Dtex Systems (US), HackerOne (US), and A1Logic (US).

