Demand For Pigments Market Is Anticipated To Increase At A CAGR Of 5.4% Over The Period Of 2021 To 2031

According to a recent study by Fact.MR on the pigments market, global business is estimated to be valued at US$ 35 Bn in 2021, and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.4% over the assessment period of 2021-2031.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6987

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, analyses that pigment demand is set to witness high-end growth on the back of rising adoption showcased by the paints and coatings industry. Consumer preference for vibrant and colourful paints and coatings is setting new avenues in the pigment business, and the market is set to grow 1.4X in the short-term forecast period of 2021-2025.

The market of pigments is supported by changing consumer behaviour. Consumer nowadays prefer eco-friendly paints when it comes to home decoration. This indeed is acknowledged key manufacturers who are providing eco-friendly and better composition pigments to fulfil the needs of consumers. In addition, non-toxic pigments have been the new emerging choice of consumers, thus bolstering overall demand for pigments globally.

Furthermore, market players are seen optimizing their product offerings. Although synthetic pigments occupy a major chuck in the business, the market is anticipated to witness exponential growth attributed to changing consumer preference for organic and eco-friendly pigment offerings.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global pigments market is anticipated to add 2.4X value by 2031.

Key players such as Chemour and LANXESS exhibit higher single-digit growth.

Synthetic pigments capture a major chunk of the market and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 1.8 Bn over 2021-2031.

Construction industry recovery post COVID-19 (Q2 2021) to add 1.7X value to overall sales of pigments in 2021.

Paints and coating to hold around 1/2 share of overall pigments industry in 2021.

“Extensive supply chain capabilities in low demand and supply regions to provide upper edge to key manufacturers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6987

Pigments Market Key Segments

By Product Type Inorganic Pigments Titanium Dioxide Iron Oxide Carbon Black Chromium Compounds Others Organic Pigments Azo Phthalocyanine Quinacridone Others Specialty Pigments Classic Organic Metallic High performance organic Light Interference Complex Inorganic Fluorescent Luminescent/phosphorescent Thermochromic Others

By Application Paints & Coatings Printing Inks Plastics Commodity Engineered Construction Materials Others



Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6987

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Pigments Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Pigments Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Canned Cocktails Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Canned Cocktails Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Pigments Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Pigments MarketIt carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Pigments MarketIt carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Pigments Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Pigments Marketdemand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Pigments Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Pigments Marketdemand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Pigments Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Pigments Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Pigments Market growth.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: