Automotive Lightweight Material Market To Witness Growth Acceleration During 2031

Sales of automotive lightweight material are estimated to surpass 76 kilotons in 2019, up from nearly 74 kilotons in 2018, according to a recent Fact.MR report. The automotive lightweight material industry is significantly influenced by broader trends in the automobile industry, especially evolving regulations on fuel efficiency. Fact.MR’s new report analyzes this landscape in detail, and offers readers a comprehensive analysis on the key factors at play.

The study opines that lightweighting continues to gain a centerstage in the automotive industry. Demand for cost-effective lightweight materials continues to surge, as a growing demographic of consumers shows marked preference towards organizations that embrace sustainability. The report finds that in addition to these broader, cross-industry trends, demand for lightweight materials is also influenced by industry-specific factors such as growing electric vehicle parc.

According to the study, gains have also been complemented by steady automobile sales in China and India, two of the most populous countries in the world. Although cost remains a key parameter for buying behavior, emergence of a sizeable carbon-conscious demographic in the region has led to the introduction of lightweight materials. The report opines that these two countries will remain key to future growth of the automotive lightweight material industry. In 2018, automotive lightweight material sales were in excess of 17 kilotons in China, and are estimated to record a Y-o-Y growth at over 4.0% in 2019.

“China continues to observe numerous benefits, as the country’s lead in electric vehicles sales remains incontestable. Venturing overseas to offset sales fatigue in the local market is becoming the new area of focus for automotive component manufacturers in China. On the other hand, India is likely to become the nesting place for various automotive component manufacturing companies, as it bodes the world’s youngest population. This further implies India’s robust potential of becoming the fastest growing marketplace for automotive components,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Europe also holds a sizeable share in the automotive lightweight material market, with sales of nearly 19 kilotons in 2018. Government efforts to bring down energy consumption, and targets on weight reduction of vehicles, the automotive lightweight material market in Europe will continue to witness a robust growth.

Automotive Lightweight Material Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the automotive lightweight material market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by material, vehicle, application, and key regions.

Material

Steel

HSS

AHSS & UHSS

Metals

Aluminum

Magnesium

Titanium

Polymers

PP

PU

ABS

Polycarbonates

Polyamides

Others

Composites

Carbon

Aramide & Fiber Glass

Elastomers

Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Compact Cars

Mid-sized Cars

Luxury Cars

Premium Cars

LCVs

HCVs

Application

Engine & Mechanical

Chassis and Suspension

Powertrain

Others

Exterior & Structural

Body Structure and Frame

Body Panels & Trims

Closures

Others

Interior

Seating

Door Modules

Instrument Panels

Others

HVAC & Electrical

Regions

North America

Latin America Excluding Mexico

Europe Excluding Germany

East Asia Excluding China

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Germany

China

Mexico

