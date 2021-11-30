Orthodontic Supplies Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.1% – Industry-Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

MarketsandMarkets™ Research Report’s View on Revenue Impact?

The Global Orthodontic Supplies Market size is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2026 from USD 5.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period

Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?

The Various factors such as rise in worldwide prevalence of malocclusion, growing focus in cost of effective orthodontic treatment are anticipated to fuel the market growth. Along with this, the initiatives undertaken by governments to increase the awareness about orthodontic treatments and the increase in the availability of advanced orthodontic supplies in the market are expecetd to boost the demand for orthodontic supplies during the forecast period.

This 3D printing technology helps to create customized braces for each patient. This plays a critical role in significantly reducing the number of visits to orthodontic clinics for the adjustment of braces. These developments are expected to provide a wide range of opportunities for players to capture a large customer base in the orthopedic supplies market.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

Prominent players in Orthodontic Supplies Market are 3M (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Align Technology (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), Dentaurum (Germany), TP Orthodontics (US), Great Lakes Dental Technologies (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), amoing others

Align Technology (US) is one of the pioneers company engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for the dental industry. The company has a broad range of customers and sales partners in more than 150 countries worldwide. To strengthen its geographical foothold, it majorly emphasizes on expansions and continuous innovations to bring new products in the market. In October 2020, Align technolohy introduced Invisalign G8 with SmartForce Aligner Activation, which allows to control the tooth location and direction during the treatment of crowding, crossbite, and deep bite. Such strategies opted by company is likely to boost the demand for removable braces, further enlarging the customer base with untreated orthodontic problems across the globe.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed?

The emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific point of care market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2026. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable personal income, increase patient population with malocclusion and tooth decay are factors likely to support the growth of orthodontic supply market in the region. Moreover, the growing focus toward aesthetics products among adults and emergence of small manufacturers in the market are driving the growth of the APAC orthodontic supplies market.

Industry Segmentation:

hospital and dental clinics accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market.

The segment accounted for the highest share owing to the increase in the emphaisis on investments in the hospitals and dental clincs by many privaty equity firms to establish large chain of dental clinics are likely to play a significant role in propelling the growth of segment in the coming years. Moreover, growing dental tourism industry, along with the rapid cosmetic procedures are likely to augument the segment growth during the forecat period.

Demand for invisible braces among the target population due to their aesthetic benefits drives the growth of removable braces

Removable braces offer advantages over traditional braces, including easy removal of braces, reduced risk of periodontal diseases & tooth decay, and enhanced comfort. Factors such as strong focus on product innovation by players and growing awareness about the benefits associated with removable braces and the growing demand for invisible braces among teens and adults due to their aesthetic benefits is augumenting the growth of removable braces.

