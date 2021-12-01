Books by Jay North, Native American, Blackfeet Indians Life Of A Gypsy Traveler

Ojai, CA, 2021-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — For some of us there is no life if we can’t be on the road. Its not merely traveling, it is the experience of so much beauty to behold and folks one can meet while enjoying the drive. I am not up for hitching rides, no I am an RV liver-at my age 71 I need creature comforts. I have been For some of us there is no life if we can’t be on the road. Its not merely traveling, it is the experience of so much beauty to behold and folks one can meet while enjoying the drive.

I am not up for hitching rides, no I am an RV liver-at my age 71 I need creature comforts. I have been on the road for fourteen years and would hate to give it up, unfortunately health issues are getting in my way. They (doctors) tell me I have advanced cancer-what a pain.

What led me to see 29 states and 56 National Parks? Wonder! My wife (Pamela) of 24 years passed and I thought Jay why not? Before taking up the gypsy life I was a hairdresser, an organic farmer in the small town of Carpinteria CA, I was in the sales and marketing business in the trash hauling business, an antique dealer and now for the most part a full time writer, with 30 books under my belt.

Thing is being unwell and all my friends telling me I should be in a nursing home-to which my reply is- hell no I am going to let go in the woods-where I love so much.

Why am I writing this now, to encourage people to do what they love-no matter what we are all going to die, why not go out with love of life.

The most common question I get is where is your favorite place that you have been, everywhere I reply, but if I have to choose one -Glacier National Park is the cats meow.

Life seems to go by so fast, so please if you can take the opportunity – the road it’s the best way to live, just my opinion. Jay North

Three wishes, 1) get well, 2) the ability to go fly fishing again and 3) finally see my book Open Spaces: My life With Leonard J. Mountain Chief Blackfeet Elder Northwest Montana read by the masses, understood and applied. Find it here.

Jay North– no, not the child star can be reached at

www.OneGlobePress.com

Jay North: Published author, organic gardener, and social activist, naturalist. Jay is truly inspirational at appreciating the journey and the roller coaster of life! In the 1980’s and 90’s he was revered worldwide as the Edible Flower Child, partially due to his astonishing success with Paradise Farms and his books regarding organic gardening. Jay is currently enjoying his life as a full time writer.

Jay came into the world knowing exactly what he wanted. He intended to experience life to the fullest; on every level imaginable. His path would eventually expand outward; to include assisting everyone in understanding their own ability to savor and cherish their own life; in love, peace and joy.

Jay’s life experiences are vast. All accepted as a vehicle of growth; regardless of the degree (or lack thereof) of amusement and excitement. He allowed everything without judgment. This is attainable for anyone, says Jay. www.oneglobepress.com