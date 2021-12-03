Avicides Market Trends, Developments, Opportunities, Manufacture Size and Future Forecasts 2021 To 2031

Avicides refer to the class of chemicals that are poisonous to birds and hence are used to kill them. Most common chemicals that are used as avicides are DRC-1339 (chemically known as 3-chloro-4-methylaniline hydrochloride or starling), CPTH (3-chloro-p-toluidine), Avitrol (4-aminopyridine) and Chloralose among others. Apart from being an amusement to watch, birds such as crows, sparrows, starlings and blackbirds can also cause a havoc to human settlements by causing the destruction or depredation of crops in farming lands which can cause a severe loss to famers.

Request a Brochure: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3183

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Avicides market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Avicides market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Avicides market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

The Avicides Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

Innolytics, LLC

PESTOFF – AN ORILLION BRAND

Bramha Scientific

Tocris Bioscience (Supplier)

Cayman Chemical

Arvee Laboratories (India) Limited

Alomone Labs

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp

VWR

National Analytical Corporation

Central Drug House (P) Ltd.

Avra Synthesis Pvt. Ltd.

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

By Types:

Strychnine

Chloralose

4-Aminopyridine (Avitrol)

3-Chloro-p-Toluidine (CPTH)

DRC-1339 (3-chloro-4-methylaniline hydrochloride, Starlicide)

Other chemicals toxic to birds

By Applications:

Cereals

Fruits

Plantation crops

Vegetables

Others

On the basis of target birds, the global Avicides market can be segmented as:

House sparrows

Starlings

Pigeons

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=3183

Reasons why you should buy this report:

Understand the Current and future of the Avicides Market in both Established and emerging markets.

The report assists in relocating the business strategies by accentuate the Avicides business priorities.

The report throws light on the segment anticipated to dominate the Avicides industry and market.

Forecasts the regions expected to perceive ascension.

The newest developments within the Avicides industry and details of the industry leaders alongside their market share and methods.

Saves time on the entry-level research as the report contains significant data concentrating growth, size, key players, and segments of the industry.

Save time carrying out entry-level research by characterizing the growth, size, major players and segments within the Global Market.

Pre Book This Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3183

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates