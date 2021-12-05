Intrusion Detection & Protection System Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust Cagr Over 2031

Growing need for securing confidential information in various organizations has led to surge in demand for the intrusion detection and protection system globally. In addition, surge in demand for protection against malicious attacks is projected to impact the global market growth of intrusion detection and protection system positively. Fact.MR states that the global market of intrusion detection & protection system is projected to reflect a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period, 2017-2026.

Factors Fuelling Global Market Growth

Growth of the global intrusion detection & protection system market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. As the need for sharing and receiving imperative information through various networks continues to increase, organizations are looking to adopt leading technological solutions to maintain safety of the shared information. Lack of robust security of the networks allows the hackers to intrude into the networks and gain access to the sensitive and confidential information of the organizations. Moreover, increasing instances of malware attacks through the unprotected network system has led to significant data losses for various organizations. As data theft and intrusion through networks continue to persist, organizations are increasingly focusing on adopting intrusion detection and protection solutions in their network systems.

In addition, unprotected networks of various financial institutions could lead to significant data losses. Loss of confidential and sensitive data of the financial organization could hinder the progress of the firms and the customers loyal to the services offered by these financial institutions. Intrusion and loss of sensitive information regarding the firm and clients of the firm can hinder growth of various financial institutions significantly. In order to prevent intrusion and loss of sensitive information, the financial organizations are increasingly opting for signature-free intrusion detection and protection system. Adoption of innovative intrusion detection and protection solutions and as signature-free services monitors the network well and quickly identifies the malicious attacks and possibility of intrusions through access of various applications. This enables the organizations to maintain the integrity of their information and protect their database from malicious attacks and possibilities of intrusions. Bound to such factors, the global market of intrusion detection & protection system is projected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period.

Market Taxonomy

Region
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • APEJ
  • MEA
Deployment Type
  • On Premise
  • SaaS
End User
  • Large Enterprise
  • Small & Medium Enterprise
Application
  • Network Based IDS System
  • Hybrid Based IDS System
  • Host Based IDS System
Industry
  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • IT & Telecom
  • Retail
  • Energy & Utilities
  • Manufacturing
  • Others

