Is Your AC Leaking Refrigerant? Here’s What You Need To Know And Do

Air conditioners are bound to need a repair at one point. However, you may be wondering what your air conditioner is leaking out and what to do about it. Don't worry because here is everything you need to know about air conditioning Kent leaks.

Is My AC Leaking Refrigerant or Water?

Firstly, you need to figure out if your AC is leaking water or refrigerant. Water leaks are common because water often drips from the HVAC systems from clogged or disconnected drain lines. Broken or overflowing drip pans are also a common cause of leaking water.

If you notice that there is standing water and a drip, it may be water. A mouldy smell may also be going around your home. Moreover, you may see water damage on the floor, fan, and unit.

Refrigerant, which is what makes the air cool, can also leak. Leaking refrigerant is not as common as water, but you will notice if your house is not getting cold or it takes a long time to get cold. Moreover, your electric bill will likely be higher. You may notice some ice buildup on your copper lines or evaporator coils.

If you suspect that it is a refrigerant leak, be sure to contact air conditioning in Kent services right away. It can be dangerous because the leaking liquid can evaporate, creating a gas in your home.

What Do I Do If My AC Is Leaking Water?

The primary way to fix water leaking from an AC is to figure out the cause. For instance, a blocked or dirty filter can block airflow, causing the coil or filter to freeze. When you turn the AC off, the ice melts and causes a leak. Replacing the filter would be a quick fix.

Debris, fungi, and mould can build up in your drain line over time. These can accumulate in your drain line and clog the drain, keeping water from flowing out of your AC. Water can also get stuck in the drain, causing spillage.

An improperly installed AC can also cause water to leak. For instance, let’s say that one of the pipes was not properly connected. This can cause water to leak elsewhere. If you are unsure of the cause of your water leak, it would be best to ask a professional for help.

What Do I Do If My AC Is Leaking Refrigerant?

Similar to leaking water, you can fix leaking refrigerant from your AC by knowing where the problem started. Corrosion, wear and tear, factory defects, etc., can all cause refrigerant to leak from your AC.

However, you should never attempt to fix this problem alone. The refrigerant can create gasses, and you could worsen the problem if you try to repair it by yourself. You want to make sure the job gets done right to prevent any dangers.

