Simco sheds Lights on a Few Methods to Set up Commercial Salad Bars.

According to one of the organisation’s prominent staff members, ” Due to erratic work schedules & unhealthy way of living, many people all around the globe are steadily adopting healthy food habits. Such healthy lifestyle choices have prompted the restaurants to adjust their menu and changed the definition of a delicacy. The customers nowadays insist on taking fruits, salads and healthier vegetable options, thus ignoring the sumptuous meal. Therefore, the salad counter is essential for the growth of a catering establishment. As many establishments don’t have any idea of installing and setting up the equipment, we thought of writing the blog post to help them in this regard.”

According to the blog post, setting up a bar with ice is one of the effective methods. It further asserts that the ice assists in building a beautiful and elegant look by wonderfully implementing the bright colours in fruits and veggies. The blog further states that flaked, crushed or pellet ice is the best form for these counters as they are flexible and enable the food pans to be in their place. It is also an excellent option for the restaurant that wants its counter to be mobile. One can get this item from many leading commercial salad bar suppliers in Sydney & Melbourne.

The salad variant with tiles is another effective variant. The blog states that these tiles are designed using steel, resin-coated aluminium or plastic for adaptability with multiple kinds of pots. This variant is aesthetically pleasing and earns the admiration of the onlookers. This item is also pro-maintenance and can be ideal for backroom kitchens. The content advises the establishments to stick with the steel variant as it is relatively cheaper.

Food pans created to rest their rims on the internal part of the cold well are also helped by spacer bars in between. However, the drawback here is that the traditional food utensils typically don’t lock into place, which means they may slide all over the place. There is always the danger of the instruments falling in the well even if one pan is removed.

With an increasingly healthy lifestyle the choice of the majority of the global population, it is imperative to invest in such a product available on Simco, the top salad bar supplier in Brisbane. The setup methods mentioned above will surely help you satisfy your customers and bring good reviews. However, the content enumerates the drawback of this arrangement, i.e. the inability of the food pans to lock. Such a mishappening leads to a possibility of sliding all over.

