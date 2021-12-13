Advanced Glass Market : Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market

CITY, Country, 2021-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Advanced Glass Market by Type (Laminated Glass, Coated Glass, and Toughened Glass), End Use Sector (Commercial Construction, Residential Construction, Infrastructure, Automobiles, Electronics, Sports & Leisure), & by End Use Application (Safety & Security, Solar Control, Optics & Lighting, and High Performance) – Trends & Forecasts to 2020” defines and segments the advanced glass market with analyses and projection of the size and trends, in terms of value as well as volume. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the market with analyses of opportunities, burning issues, and challenges. The market has been segmented into key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW); their market in terms of value and volume has been projected. The size of the markets in key countries has also been covered and projected.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=98373435

The advanced glass market is projected to reach $61.57 Billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of around 9.6% from 2015 and 2020. Factors such as improving economic conditions in countries and increasing end-use applications are the major drivers of the advance glass market. Advanced glass is one of the special grades of glass, which has specific characteristics and properties and is designed for some particular end use. Advanced glass is segmented on the basis of type into laminated glass, coated glass, and toughened glass. In terms of application, the market for advanced glass is classified into commercial construction, residential construction, infrastructure, automobiles, electronics, sports, and leisure. Laminated glass dominated the advanced glass market with ~ 39% market shares in 2014. In terms of volume, the advanced glass market is estimated to be 4912.36 Million sq. ft. by 2020.

Emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil & Argentina are transforming into key markets for advanced glass, due to extensive development of automobile and construction sector in these countries. The emergence of China as global electronics manufacturing hub makes it a lucrative market for advanced glass manufacturers. The increasing demand for advanced glass in research & development as well as medical applications, has created new opportunities for advanced glass manufacturers. Considering the extensive investment in aerospace and defense sector in Asia-Pacific and North American region, the demand for advanced glass is bound to increase in forthcoming years.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=98373435

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is world’s No. 2 firm in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

North – Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com