Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases New Paperback Of G.W. Mullins Folklore Book “Bear Tales Of The Native American Indians”

New York, NY, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — G.W. Mullins, author of the best-selling titles “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians” “The Native American Cookbook Recipes From Native American Tribes” and “Cherokee A Collection of American Indian Legends, Stories And Fables” returns with the paperback / eBook release “Bear Tales Of The Native American Indians”.

Light Of The Moon Publishing and G.W. Mullins have released the second in the “American Indian Tales” series of books. The tales included within this book feature one of the most familiar animals in Native American folklore, the Bear. Often portrayed as powerful and fierce, the Bear was the strong figure in stories, as you will read in the folklore within this collection.

This collection of stories, features tribes throughout North American with Native American history, is accompanied by original art by award winning artist C.L. Hause. Contained in 202 pages, this new book is available in paperback ISBN: 978-1-7377100-7-3 and multiple eBook formats worldwide.

Among the stories included are: The Woman and her Bear, Bear-Woman and Deer-Woman, The Maiden Who Became a Bear, Bear’s Lodge, The Destruction of the Bear, They That Chase After the Bear, The Hunting of the Great Bear, The Medicine Grizzly Bear, The Badger and the Bear, The White Faced Bear, How the Bear Lost His Tail, The Bear and the Rabbit Hunt Buffalo, The Legend of the Bear Family, Mooin, the Bear’s Child, The Bear Man, Turtle’s Race with Bear, The Mother Bear’s Song, Chipmunk and Bear, Bear Spirits, Adventures of Coyote, Bear Did Not Always Hibernate, The Rabbit Dines the Bear and many more.

G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee descent. He has been a published author for over 10 years. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies.

Mullins has released several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians. Among his books are the extremely successful “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians,” “Story Teller An Anthology Of Folklore From The Native American Indians,” “The Native American Story Book – Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5,” “The Native American Cookbook,” and “Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.”

He has released the complete series of his Sci/fi Fantasy books “From The Dead Of Night,” including the Best-Selling titles – Daniel Is Waiting, and Daniel Returns.

His most recent work includes the series Rise Of The Snow Queen featuring Book One The Polar Bear King and Book Two War Of The Witches. Mullins’ latest releases include three young adult fantasy series, Rise of the Darklighter Book One Dark Awakening, Nick Grainger Book One The Curse Of Cleopatra, and Dream Walker Book One Enter the Sandman. Among his other releases are Messages from The Other Side (a nonfiction book about communication with the dead), and the soon to be released “Convergence” (a post-apocalyptic book multi-series event coming in winter 2021/Spring 2022).

C.L. Hause is an abstract artist who possesses a Master Of Arts Degree specializing in Studio Art. He was the winner of the 2013 Johnny Hart Memorial Award as well of several others. He has always been inspired by nature, primitive and Native American design.