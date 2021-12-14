Medical Alert Systems Market Set to Grow at the Fastest Rate- Time to Grow your Revenue

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Medical Alert Systems Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, System Type, Connection Type (Wired, Wireless), Technology, Distribution Channel(Pharmacies, Online Sales, Hypermarkets), Application and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026” The medical alert systems market is expected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2021 to USD 11.1 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the growth of the medical alert systems market include increase in the geriatric population, increase in adoption of life-saving and tracking systems and the growing inclination of the elderly population towards independent living.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=237415207

Two Way Voice Systems technology shows significant adoption during the forecast period.

Two-way voice systems mainly consist of a console unit and are connected to the traditional landline phones in the case of the in-home medical alert system. In the cellular network-based system, the console unit comes with a SIM card or has been pre-enabled to connect with a cell network connection. The console unit is connected with the monitoring center whenever a user sends the emergency signal or the sensor detects a fall. Advancements in technology have developed a smart console unit, which works on the VoIP or 4G LTE network for faster communication. Two-way voice systems find application in homes, hospitals and clinics, and long-term care facilities.

PERS (Personal Emergency Response System) to dominate the wireless connection type segment in the market during the forecast period.

The PERS segment accounted for a larger share of the wired medical alert systems market in 2020, and a similar trend is likely to be observed in the coming years owing to the developments in connected devices and adoption of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT). Advances in medical technology have resulted in the adoption of smart devices with multiple functions to improve the quality of elderly care. This has led to an increase in demand for wired devices among elderly citizens.

Europe to show significant growth in market share in the forecast period

The elderly population in Europe is rising rapidly, and there is a need to manage this aging population. Countries such as Germany, the UK, Italy, and France have more than 20% of the population 65 years and beyond, and it is increasing significantly. Germany accounted for the second-largest market share in 2020, and the market in the country is projected to grow considerably owing to the established healthcare infrastructure, high per capita expenditure on healthcare, and various healthcare initiatives by the government. Other factors for the high demand for medical alert systems are the growing awareness among the elders regarding personal health.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=237415207

Philips (Netherlands) ,Connected America (US) ,Valued Relationships (US) ,Medical Guardian (US) ,ADT (US) Guardian Alarm (US), Bay Alarm Medical (US), MobileHelp (US), Alert1 (US), and LifeFone (US) are among the key players operating in the medical alert systems market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com