Workstatus Releases Christmas Offer 2021: Get 60% off

Gurgaon, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Workstatus has announced a new coupon offer giving 60% off its yearly subscription plans. Customers can use promo code- ‘WS60′ to avail of this exciting offer. The promo code is applicable to new customers only. This is a huge discount on their already affordable prices and will incentivize purchasing in advance.

“We’re excited about this new promotion,” said Vivek Avasthi, AVP at Workstatus. “It’ll be just in time for Christmas.” This offer will run till 15th Jan 2022, so if you want to take advantage of it before it ends, now is your chance!

Avail of the biggest year-end discount now! Limited period offer!

To know more about ongoing offers, visit their official website at https://www.workstatus.io/ or contact them at hello@workstatus.io.

About Workstatus

WorkStatus is a powerful and efficient workforce management tool that offers an integrated web platform for quick, on-the-go task delegation. It enables managers to monitor employees remotely while still ensuring full compliance with industry standards. Its mobile app is available in Android and iOS stores, depending on your preferred device.

Are you looking for a demo? Request a free demo here-