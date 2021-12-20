Your Christmas Celebration is Gonna Be 20% More Appealing with Ubuy

Posted on 2021-12-20 by in Retail // 0 Comments

Switzerland, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Switzerland, a world popular cross border shopping platform in Switzerland is launching their Biggest Christmas Sale, on their website and app.

Have you started writing letters to Santa? don’t waste time waiting, Christmas is here. The jingle of merriment is spreading its joy around the globe. To make your festive enjoyment twice fantastic Ubuy has come with its special Christmas offering. Being selfless is the main objective of this festival, that’s why this shopping platform is offering you a chance to do selfless shopping for others this year along with special deals and offers.

This is the best time of the year when friends and family celebrate together. Be ready and shop all your needed decoration items this festive season. You can now celebrate the birth of Christ in a stylish way this year with this Christmas sale. Add something different to your festive decoration this year by trying some DIY Christmas decorations. You can shop for new attractive decor items from Ubuy.

Discover Ubuy

Ubuy is a popular e-commerce company operating in 90 countries. It was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Kuwait. It provides online shopping services to most parts of North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East. They also provide customers with the option to choose products from their 7 international stores.

Christmas Festive Deals

Now it is easy to decorate your home for Christmas with remarkable decorative items. You heard it right, this year Ubuy has become your shopping guide to make your celebration wonderful. It has come with an outstanding instant discount and cashback offer for your festive shopping endeavour.

 * 10% instant discount + 10% cashback
* Use this ‘UBSANTA’ code while checking out. The cashback that you get will be credited to your Ucredit account and can be used only to shop from Ubuy in the future.

Benefits to Shop from Ubuy Switzerland

  • No amount capping on offers.
  • Worldwide delivery to your door.
  • Largest selection of unique international products & brands.
  • Have safe and secure transactions without being afraid of online fraud.
  • Best discount offers in the market.

Celebrate Christmas with Fascinating Discounts & Offers on the Following Product Categories

This festive season shopping has touched a new realm of fun with Ubuy. It is offering outstanding discounts and offers to make your festive celebration interesting. These are the speed read categories for your ultimate Christmas celebration:

Electronic Needs

  • Smartphones and Accessories
  • Laptops and Tablets
  • Earbuds and Headphones, Etc

Crazy Bites & Beverages

  • Nuts Christmas Gift Baskets
  • Juices
  • Snack Foods, Etc

Home & Kitchen Appliances

  • Electric Grills
  • Smart Induction Cooktops
  • Fabric Steamers, Etc

Christmas Exclusive

  • Christmas Trees 
  • Santa Costumes 
  • Christmas String Lights, Etc

Gaming Fun

  • PlayStation Consoles
  • Nintendo Consoles
  • Gaming Keyboard & Mouse, Etc

Look Fit

  • Exercise Bikes
  • Treadmills

Dumbbells, Etc

Do worry-free shopping this Christmas with the Ubuy Switzerland Christmas Deal. You can also download our shopping app and discover compelling offers on international products and brands for a good shopping experience.

Ubuy Technologies
Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait
Email: info@ubuy.com
Website: https://www.ubuy.com

 

